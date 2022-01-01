Matchday LIVE: Liverpool face Arsenal in Carabao Cup semi

Honours even at the break!

Arsenal have managed to hold out after a backs-to-the-wall display, with Xhaka's red card giving them a mountain to climb.

Liverpool have dominated possession with 80 per cent of the ball to the Gunners' 20 and have got into plenty of good positions, but have yet to properly test Ramsdale's reflexes.

The Gunners have carried a threat on the break and if they can continue to keep it tight at the back they could yet emerge with a positive result to take back to Emirates Stadium.

All to play for!