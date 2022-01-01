Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool and Chelsea in FA Cup action, Juventus face Fiorentina in Coppa Italia

Follow all of the key incidents from Wednesday's cup action in England, Spain and Italy

Updated
Harry Cornick Luton Town FA Cup 2021-22
Southampton go ahead at West Ham

2022-03-02T20:08:40.000Z

Romain Perraud has given Southampton the advantage in their FA Cup clash against West Ham.

He fired a shot from distance and it sails beyond Alphonse Areola on its way into the top corner.

GOAL! Luton 2-1 Chelsea

2022-03-02T19:59:01.000Z

Luton are back in front in the FA Cup clash.

A fantastic team move results in a ball over the top to Harry Cornick, who raced through to go one-on-one and slotted past Kepa.

GOAL! Luton 1-1 Chelsea

2022-03-02T19:44:33.343Z

Chelsea have equalised against Luton.

Mason Mount fed the ball through to Timo Werner, he carried it to the edge of the box but could not get the shot away.

It rolled into Saul Niguez's path and he sends it curling into the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

Team news: Liverpool vs Norwich

2022-03-02T19:40:59.000Z

Injury blow for Luton

2022-03-02T19:31:17.000Z

Luton have had to make a change just 12 minutes into the match.

Their goalkeeper Jed Steer has gone down and had to be replaced by Harry Isted.

A lightning start for Luton

2022-03-02T19:30:51.000Z

GOAL! Luton 1-0 Chelsea

2022-03-02T19:21:09.371Z

Chelsea are a goal down just two minutes into the FA Cup clash.

A corner came curling into the box and Reece Burke rises to head beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Which games are we following?

2022-03-02T19:10:30.717Z

GOAL will be keeping up with all the fun, with the following games on this evening:

Luton vs Chelsea
Southampton vs West Ham
Liverpool vs Norwich
Fiorentina vs Juventus

Welcome to the matchday blog!

2022-03-02T19:08:30.940Z

We are in for a Wednesday night packed with action.

The FA Cup fifth round is underway with Chelsea and Liverpool both playing tonight.

Plus, there is some Coppa Italia excitement to keep us going, with Juventus in action.