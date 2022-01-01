Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Italy, Portugal, Brazil & more feature in World Cup qualification action

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Santos shuffles Portugal defence

Portugal boss Fernando Santos has been forced to shuffle his defensive line for the meeting with Turkey due to the Covid-19-enforced absence of Covid and Ruben Dias' struggles with a hamstring injury.

Paris Saint-Germain's Danilo Pereira will be filling in at centre-back, despite being a defensive midfielder by trade, alongside Jose Fonte.

Order of play

European Word Cup qualifying playoff semi-finals:
Italy vs North Macedonia - 19:45 GMT

Portugal vs Turkey - 19:45 GMT

Sweden vs Czech Republic - 19:45 GMT

Wales vs Austria - 19:45 GMT

International friendlies:

Scotland vs Poland - 19:45 GMT

South American World Cup qualifiers

Brazil vs Chile - 23:30 GMT

Colombia vs Bolivia - 23:30 GMT

Paraguay vs Ecuador - 23:30 GMT

Uruguay vs Peru - 23:30 GMT

Welcome to matchday live! ⚽️

Good evening football fans across the world and welcome to GOAL's coverage of the international break!

We are here to provide you with all the action from the latest European and South American World Cup qualifiers, with the likes of Italy, Portugal and Brazil all in action.

17 of the 32 spots at Qatar 2022 have already been filled, and there should be plenty of drama ahead as the remaining nations scramble for a ticket to football's most prestigious international torunament.

Strap yourselves in and stay tuned for up-to-the-minute updates right here!