Matchday LIVE: Final day action from Premier Soccer League

Suspensions
2021-06-05T12:14:11Z
Orlando Pirates will be without Abel Mabaso and Siphesihle Ndlovu for their fixture against TTM, while Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele will miss out on the match against TS Galaxy. The Rockets are also depleted with Ebrahim Seedat and Given Msimango both expected to miss the clash against Amakhosi. Read More Here
It's the final day of the season!
2021-06-05T12:03:26Z
Greetings and salutations! The final day of the season is here in the Premier Soccer League.
What a year it has been. We've seen hegemonies and records broken, as Mamelodi Sundowns enjoyed yet another successful league campaign as they went on to become the first team to win the league title in four successive seasons.
Backpagepix