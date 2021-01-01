Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: England, Scotland and Netherlands enjoy Euro 2020 warm-up friendly wins

Marcus Rashford England vs Romania 2021
That's it for now!

2021-06-06T19:01:24Z

It was an eventful evening with England, Scotland and Netherlands all getting victories in their final tests before Euro 2020.

Now it's on to the real stuff next week.

Until then, goodbye!

Wearing captain's armband unexplainable, says Rashford

2021-06-06T19:00:01Z

Henderson glad to be back despite missed penalty

2021-06-06T18:54:00Z

Jordan Henderson was happy to be back on the field for England.

The midfielder missed the midweek match against Austria and came on in the second half for the Three Lions on Sunday, but scuppered a chance to double his side's lead with a penalty.

He said: "Feeling very good, to get back onto the pitch was pleasing for me. I came through 45 minutes after a while out so happy with that and felt pretty good as well during the game. Delighted with that and have another week's training until the first game so hopefully I can recover well.

"I didn't need to take any risks with the Austria friendly, I have been training hard with the England team and did not feel 100% going into that game. We thought the wisest thing to do was to get ready for the Romania game and I felt good and it was important. Overall, the right decision. I am getting stronger all the time."

Asked about the penalty, Henderson said: "I was confident but it was a good save, it wasn't a great penalty, a good height for the goalkeeper but I am not too bothered. It would have been nice to cap the comeback off with a goal."

 

Kane: Good momentum for England

2021-06-06T18:49:20Z

De Boer: Netherlands ready for Euro 2020

2021-06-06T18:45:43Z

Frank de Boer says Netherlands are ready to get the Euro 2020 campaign started after beating Georgia.

The 3-0 win is their last game before next week's clash with Ukraine in the tournament opener and although De Boer sees room for improvement, he says his team are up to the challenge.

"We can still improve defensively and in attack," he told NOS. "But we now have a week to focus on Ukraine. We are ready."

Johnstone grateful for first England cap

2021-06-06T18:42:17Z

Sam Johnstone was elated to make his first appearance for England.

The goalkeeper put in a good performance as they beat Romania and told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I appreciate the manager to give me that [cap] and I really enjoyed it out there and thankfully I kept the clean sheet as well.

"It's things you dream about. I mentioned at the start of the season now that I'm in the Premier League that I'd like to get a call-up and that happened in March. The standard is so high but I'm enjoying it."

Scotland should have had five - Dykes

2021-06-06T18:34:28Z

Lyndon Dykes believes Scotland should have beaten Luxembourg by four or five goals.

Che Adams' goal was the difference between the two sides, but Steve Clarke's team had two disallowed and more big chances.

"On another day, it could have been four or five nil, but everyone is full of confidence. Me and Che Adams did really well linking up for the goal and for the red card," he said.

Golden boy Gravenberch up and running for Netherlands

2021-06-06T18:25:50Z

England improved in second half, says Southgate

2021-06-06T18:21:16Z

England boss Gareth Southgate admits his side had enough chances to stretch their lead against Romania but felt they improved in the second period.

He said to ITV Sport: "Yes, we had chances to make it more comfortable but so did they, the first half we did not work hard enough without the ball, we were too stretched and did not press well.

"After half-time, I thought we improved and it was helpful we went to 4-3-3 later and I have to say it was a good exercise, players needed the minutes and learned a lot from the game. Good to win."

Jordan Henderson missed a penalty in the second half and Southgate expected the captain to let Dominic Calvert-Lewin to take the shot.

"We had Marcus Rashford on penalties then James Ward-Prowse but both came off," he said. "We expected Dominic Calvert-Lewin to take it and I was expecting Hendo to go over to him and let him take it. We will pull rank next time."

Captaining England was 'a dream come true' for Rashford

2021-06-06T18:13:14Z

Marcus Rashford was proud to wear the captain's armband for England in Sunday's 1-0 win against Romania.

It is the first time he has captained the side and he says he has dreamed of doing so since he was a child.

"It is definitely a great moment for me (being captain). It is something you dream of when you are a kid," he said to ITV Sport. "Today I accomplished that. It was difficult. We had to stick together and work. It was challenging defensively. But we created a lot of chances. We did well from set-pieces both attacking and defensively. Ultimately that is what won us the game."

England win six in a row

2021-06-06T18:04:51Z

Full time!

2021-06-06T17:54:35Z

It's all over.

England managed to defend their lead to seal a 1-0 win against Romania.

Scotland got the better of Luxembourg and got a 1-0 victory despite having two goals ruled out and a one-man advantage for most of the game.

Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst and Ryan Gravenberch all found the net as Netherlands beat Georgia 3-0.

And Denmark ran out 2-0 winners against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

McTominay misses a chance for Scotland

2021-06-06T17:46:25Z

Gilmour goes off for Scotland

2021-06-06T17:39:38Z

Billy Gilmour has gone off injured, though it looks like a precautionary measure.

The midfielder was wiped out by Olivier Thill, who was booked just after coming on.

James Forrest has replaced Gilmour.

Henderson misses a penalty!

2021-06-06T17:36:14Z

England could have gone 2-0 up there.

Jordan Henderson stepped up to take a penalty after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was fouled.

But the Liverpool midfielder has missed his effort!

England made some more substitutions, meanwhile, with Jesse Lingard replacing Marcus Rashford and Kieran Trippier coming on for Luke Shaw.

Gravenberch goal!

2021-06-06T17:34:59Z

Netherlands are 3-0 up!

Ryan Gravenberch popped up to head over the line after Memphis Depay had a shot saved.

The 19-year-old is making just his fourth appearance for Oranje and had a stellar season at Ajax.

Brilliant save by Johnstone!

2021-06-06T17:32:22Z

Sam Johnstone has pulled off a great save to keep England in the lead.

It's still 1-0 to Gareth Southgate's men.

Another Scotland goal disallowed

2021-06-06T17:31:00Z

Che Adams looked to have had a second goal of the night but it has been disallowed.

The Scotland player was ruled to have committed a foul as he jumped up for the header.

England take the lead

2021-06-06T17:26:04Z

Marcus Rashford has given England the lead.

The Manchester United star converted a penalty awarded after Jack Grealish went down inside the box.

Weghorst goes off

2021-06-06T17:24:46Z

Netherlands goalscorer Wout Weghorst and captain Georginio Wijnaldum have gone off.

On come Donyell Malen and Davy Klaassen. 

Frenkie de Jong has also been replaced by Ajax youngster Ryan Gravenberch.

Here come Rice and Bellingham

2021-06-06T17:23:32Z

England have made two more changes.

Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham have come on for Jadon Sancho and James Ward-Prowse

Scotland goal ruled out for handball

2021-06-06T17:20:41Z

Weghorst scores for Netherlands

2021-06-06T17:13:49Z

Wout Weghorst has doubled Netherlands' lead against Georgia.

The striker latched onto a pass from Memphis Depay and slotted past the goalkeeper for his first goal for the national team.

Some half-time substitutions

2021-06-06T17:06:57Z

England have made a swap for the second-half, with Jordan Henderson coming on to replace Kalvin Phillips.

Meanwhile, Billy Gilmour and Scott McKenna are on for Scotland, replacing Callum McGregor and Declan Gallagher.

Memphis on fire for Oranje

2021-06-06T16:55:12Z

Memphis Depay has now scored in four games in a row for Netherlands.

The last Oranje star to do that was Robin van Persie.

Memphis Depay Netherlands vs Georgia 2021
Scotland ahead at the break

2021-06-06T16:47:51Z

Che Adams' goal is the difference between Scotland and Luxembourg at the halfway point.

Che Adams Luxembourg vs Scotland 2021
Half-time at Riverside

2021-06-06T16:45:03Z

England and Romania go in 0-0 at half-time.

It was a quiet first half between the two sides, with England's best chances coming from Sancho and Calvert-Lewin, who both hit the bar.

Pitch invader interrupts England game

2021-06-06T16:43:08Z

A fan has made their way onto the field to interrupt the England clash against Romania.

A steward has caught the offendor after they made a big run down the pitch.

England hit the bar again

2021-06-06T16:40:31Z

Jadon Sancho has been denied by the crossbar.

The Borussia Dortmund winger combined with Jack Grealish to set up the chance.

Sancho got just inside the penalty area and sent a curling effort towards goal but only hit the woodwork.

Luxembourg down to 10 men

2021-06-06T16:38:32Z

Scotland have a numerical advantage against Luxembourg now.

Lyndon Dykes was played through by Che Adams but Luxembourg centre-back Vahid Selimovic pulled him down and was shown a red card.

Calvert-Lewin hits the bar!

2021-06-06T16:33:45Z

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has come close to scoring for England.

The striker saw a looping header sail over the goalkeeper but it hit the bar.

It remains goalless between the Three Lions and Romania.

Scotland go ahead against Luxembourg

2021-06-06T16:30:50Z

Che Adams has given Scotland the lead!

Braithwaite gives Denmark the lead

2021-06-06T16:28:09Z

Martin Braithwaite has opened the scoring for Denmark.

The Barcelona striker has scored to put his side 1-0 up against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

England still to get going against Romania

2021-06-06T16:23:29Z

Dykes hits the post

2021-06-06T16:17:39Z

Scotland almost got the opener against Luxembourg.

Lyndon Dykes got on the end of a cross from Andy Robertson but his effort hit the post.

Almost 2-0 to Netherlands

2021-06-06T16:15:39Z

Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Loria just pulled off an excellent save to stop Memphis Depay scoring a second goal.

Denzel Dumfries' low cross made its way to the back post where Depay stretched to get a foot to it, but the Loria kept it out.

Rashford the youngest England captain since Owen

2021-06-06T16:12:44Z

Marshall saves for Scotland

2021-06-06T16:11:00Z

David Marshall has kept Scotland level with Luxembourg with a nice save from a corner.

The goalkeeper got down low to keep the ball out in what was almost an own goal from Grant Hanley.

Memphis scores!

2021-06-06T16:10:03Z

Memphis Depay has given Netherlands the lead.

The attacker blasted into the bottom corner from the penalty spot and the goalkeeper went the other way. 

An excellent penalty from the main man.

Penalty to Netherlands!

2021-06-06T16:09:03Z

Oranje defender Denzel Dumfries has been brought down in the box.

The Dutch have been awarded a spot kick.

 

We are off!

2021-06-06T15:59:05Z

The games have begun and Georgia have had an early effort saved by Netherlands goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg. 

It was a smart passing move as Daley Blind was exposed at the back, though the shot was a fairly easy save for the veteran goalkeeper.

Hopefully an indication we are in for an exciting evening!

Captain Kashia back in Georgia starting XI

2021-06-06T15:27:27Z

Romania team to face England

2021-06-06T15:14:55Z

White and Godfrey make full England debuts

2021-06-06T15:03:11Z

No De Ligt but Blind makes appearance for Netherlands

2021-06-06T14:45:52Z

Matthijs de Ligt has picked up a light injury, depriving him of a place in the Oranje first 11.

His absence has given Daley Blind a chance to start at centre-back after his own recent return from injury.

The Dutch line up in a 5-3-2, which did not got so well against Scotland during the week.

McGinn is back in the Scotland starting XI

2021-06-06T14:44:11Z

Rashford and Sancho start for England

2021-06-06T14:43:08Z

Marcus Rashford and Jordan Sancho have been included in the starting XI to face Romania this evening.

Meanwhile, Sam Johnstone is in goal for the Three Lions, replacing Jordan Pickford who started against Austria in midweek.

Welcome to the Matchday blog!

2021-06-06T14:40:01Z

Euro 2020 is less than a week away and the competing nations have just one more game to prepare.

Today, the likes of England, Scotland and Netherlands are all in action in their last friendlies before they get down to business in the summer tournament.

England host Romania, Scotland are away to Luxembourg and Netherlands take on Georgia.

Follow it all with Goal right here!