Matchday LIVE: Croatia face Scotland, Czech Republic take on England

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the final Group D matches in Euro 2020

Updated
2021-06-22T18:07:13Z

While England and Czech Republic have already qualified, there's the question of who will win the group – as their finish will determine who will face in the last 16.

If England finish top of Group D they will play the runners-up of Group F - that could be France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary.

If England are runners-up in Group D they will play the runners-up from Group E - one of Sweden, Slovakia, Spain or Poland.

Team lineups: Czech Republic vs England, Croatia vs Scotland

2021-06-22T18:02:53Z

Here we go! The last of the Group D games kick off in just under an hour.

Czech Republic XI: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Holes, Soucek; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Grealish, Sterling; Kane

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Brozovic; Perisic, Modric, Vlasic; Petkovic

Scotland XI: Marshall; McTominay, Hanley, Tierney; O'Donnell, Armstong, McGinn, McGregor, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Welcome to Goal's Euro 2020 matchday blog!

2021-06-22T18:00:11Z

Hello and welcome back to our Euro 2020 live blog coverage, everyone! Today we'll be covering the Group D double-header, with Croatia taking on Scotland and Czech Republic facing off against England.

Reminder that Czech Republic and England have already qualified for the last 16 based on the rankings of third-placed groups, so it's Croatia and Scotland who will be fighting for their lives in the big battle this evening.

Team news incoming...