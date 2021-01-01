Matchday LIVE: Croatia face Scotland, Czech Republic take on England

Who will win Group D? 👑
While England and Czech Republic have already qualified, there's the question of who will win the group – as their finish will determine who will face in the last 16.
If England finish top of Group D they will play the runners-up of Group F - that could be France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary.
If England are runners-up in Group D they will play the runners-up from Group E - one of Sweden, Slovakia, Spain or Poland.
Team lineups: Czech Republic vs England, Croatia vs Scotland
Here we go! The last of the Group D games kick off in just under an hour.
Czech Republic XI: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Holes, Soucek; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick
England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Grealish, Sterling; Kane
Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Brozovic; Perisic, Modric, Vlasic; Petkovic
Scotland XI: Marshall; McTominay, Hanley, Tierney; O'Donnell, Armstong, McGinn, McGregor, Robertson; Dykes, Adams
#CZE 🆚 #ENG— Goal (@goal) June 22, 2021
Who wins Group D? 🥇
Maguire, Walker, Grealish and Saka all start for England 👀#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/DTWXY35uyx
Welcome to Goal's Euro 2020 matchday blog!
Hello and welcome back to our Euro 2020 live blog coverage, everyone! Today we'll be covering the Group D double-header, with Croatia taking on Scotland and Czech Republic facing off against England.
Reminder that Czech Republic and England have already qualified for the last 16 based on the rankings of third-placed groups, so it's Croatia and Scotland who will be fighting for their lives in the big battle this evening.
Team news incoming...