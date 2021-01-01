Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final second leg

Stay up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage as Thomas Tuchel attempts to overcome Zinedine Zidane and set up an all-Premier League final

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-05-05T17:45:00Z

Good evening and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!

We're into the final throes of what has been another crackerjack European season - and now, the Champions League provides us with its penultimate semi-final.

There's one game and one game only tonight - and it will decide who will join Manchester City for a shot at the most prestigious trophy in continental club football.

It's Chelsea against Real Madrid (20:00 BST), the Blues against Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge - and you can follow it all here, live and dangerous.

Buckle in, folks. This one's going to be a cracker.

