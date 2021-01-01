Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
KO: Alaves v Atletico Madrid

2021-09-25T12:00:00Z

Across the continent, La Liga's reigning champions are underway against Alaves, as they look to avoid a banana-skin on the road.

There is some work to be done this season of course - Diego Simeone knows that it will be a tight tussle once again.

Greenwood spurns golden chance

2021-09-25T11:50:00Z

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Mason Greenwood has arguably the best chance of the game now for the Red Devils at Old Trafford, and steps around two defenders with silky grace.

His finish is straight to the goalkeeper though. A little more maturity might have seen him place it elsewhere in the box.

Still no goals.

Tough going for Chelsea so far

2021-09-25T11:45:00Z

Chelsea v Man City

Manchester sides on top?

2021-09-25T11:40:00Z

Man Utd v Aston Villa

No goals to speak of yet, but it is both sides hailing from the north of England who are doing the good stuff so far.

Manchester City have forced Chelsea to hold at the back somewhat, but up at Old Trafford, Manchester United have gone close a couple of times.

Bruno Fernandes slapped a free-kick from just outside the box into the wall and then Cristiano Ronaldo just pulled an effort wide.

KO: Chelsea v Man City

2021-09-25T11:30:00Z

KO: Man Utd v Aston Villa

At both ends of England, the whistle goes and we are underway with the weekend's action!

Will we have a goal inside the first quarter-hour? How about two? Anything is possible with the amount of attacking talent running around the pitch today.

Can De Bruyne hit the mark again?

2021-09-25T11:15:00Z

Chelsea v Man City

Tuchel out to keep major bragging rights

2021-09-25T11:05:00Z

Chelsea v Man City

Villa out to buck barren trend

2021-09-25T10:55:00Z

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Mount blow a bridge too far?

2021-09-25T10:50:00Z

Chelsea v Man City

But one name missing from the teamsheet today in London of course is Grealish's fellow England star Mason Mount, who sits out today's clash through injury.

A cornerstone of recent Blues teams, under Frank Lampard and then Thomas Tuchel, he played a crucial role in last year's Champions League triump and Euro 2020 final run for club and country.

Quite how Chelsea will compensate for his absence remains to be seen, though they clearly have the depth to manage. But against Manchester City, will that be enough?

Mount Chelsea 2021
Getty

Lukaku and Grealish set for titanic tussle

2021-09-25T10:45:00Z

Chelsea v Man City

At the opposite end of the country, there's a battle for the ages brewing though - the prodigal son, made good on his return, against English football's most expensive man.

The price tag Jack Grealish commanded this summer looks to have made him a first-choice pick for Gareth Southgate and England now, and Pep Guardiola certainly is keeping him in the thick of things.

But even though he has delivered a stirring start, it's not quite on the level of Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea. The Belgian has made an electrifying kick-off to his second spell at Stamford Bridge - but can he strike gold early in the title race today too?

Jack Grealish Manchester City RB Leipzig Champions League
Getty

Ronaldo to lead Red Devils' roar?

2021-09-25T10:40:00Z

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Talk about a bad week at the office for Manchester United. They left it late to snatch a win - a win they maybe didn't deserve - against West Ham in the Premier League last time out, before the Hammers condemned them to an early exit in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Cristiano Ronaldo was among a number of major stars rested as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's gamble backfired and the Portuguese superstar - who is certainly delivering the goals upon his return to the Red Devils - will be tasked with leading a quick turnaround against Aston Villa today.

The man knows how to deliver - and they'll hope he has more than one goal up his sleeve today.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Getty Images

Chelsea and Man City prepare for rematch

2021-09-25T10:35:00Z

Chelsea v Man City

There are games that can define a sporting rivalry - and then there is last season's Champions League Final.

At the turn of the year, with Chelsea struggling in the Premier League and Frank Lampard's impending exit hanging in the air, few would have backed them against Manchester City in a straight fight for Europe's biggest prize.

But Thomas Tuchel has masterminded a major turnaround in fortunes since his arrival, with that success his crowning glory - and Pep Guardiola will be keen on a spot of revenge today.

Pep Guardiola Thomas Tuchel Man City Chelsea
Getty Images

Team News: Chelsea v Man City

2021-09-25T10:30:00Z

Mount out as Lukaku faces Grealish

Today's order of play

2021-09-25T10:28:00Z

You'd have to been living under a rock to have not heard the news that Lionel Messi will be absent through injury once again for Paris Saint-Germain - but there's no shortage of superstars taking to the field elsewhere today.

Romelu Lukaku, Jack Grealish and Cristiano Ronaldo are all due in just over an hour, and Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah will be in action later on. Here's today's fixtures we'll be bringing the big beats from:

1230: Chelsea v Man City
1230: Man Utd v Aston Villa
1300: Alaves v Atletico Madrid
1400: Spezia v Milan
1500: Everton v Norwich
1500: Leeds v West Ham
1500: Leicester v Burnley
1500: Watford v Newcastle
1700: Inter v Atalanta
1730: Brentford v Liverpool
1730: Gladbach v Dortmund
1800: Strasbourg v Lille
2000: PSG v Montpellier
2000: Real Madrid v Villarreal

(All times BST)

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-09-25T10:25:00Z

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

Can you believe it's that time of the week already? It seems only yesterday we were wrapping up the last matches of the weekend - and here we are, ready to go all again.

It's another absolute feast of action today, with not one but two early kick-offs in the Premier League - including a rematch of last season's Champions League Final - plus major matches in La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1. Buckle up - it is going to be a busy one.

Romelu Lukaku Chelsea 2021-22
Getty Images