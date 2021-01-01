Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City, Barca take on Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey final

Newcastle 0-0 West Ham
Craig Dawson takes one for the team by picking up a booking for a foul on Joelinton.
Dawson has clearly not done his homework as Joelinton bearing down on goal is not often a threat to opposition sides.
North East media raising the temperature
Sean McCormick seeming to forget that not everyone is from the North of England.
Issa Diop wearing gloves in this weather is criminal behaviour. #NUFC— Sean McCormick (@S_McCormick95) April 17, 2021
Players are out
Hammers time?
We're five minutes away from the start and is it too much to ask for more of this?
West Ham have scored three goals in each of their last three Premier League games – they last scored 3+ goals in four top-flight games in a row back in August/September 1928.
West Ham have gone 3-0 ahead in each of their last three Premier League games – in the competition’s history, only Manchester United have scored the first three goals in four consecutive matches before, doing so twice in February 2010 and September 2011.
Champions League the aim for Moyes
It’s fair to say Lingard has been immense since making the move to West Ham. The Hammers are in the hunt for Champions League qualification on the back of his sizzling form.
David Moyes: “We want to finish up there, but we are realistic that the sides below us are all very good.
“We have good momentum and being up near the top is a true position.
“It was not our ambition at the start but it is our ambition now.”
There is absolutely no truth to the rumour that Moyes turned to Lingard after dropping his phone in the sink while trying to find Marouane Fellaini’s number.
Too early for Callum Wilson
Steve Bruce: “It is an opportunity, but we are up against a decent team. It is a difficult challenge.
“We can't get carried away because we got a result at Burnley. It is important we keep that momentum for what lies ahead.”
On no Callum Wilson, Bruce said: “We think Allan is a week ahead of Callum so we have erred on a bit of caution. Another week’s training and hopefully he will be ready to start.”
Where's Willock?
The inclusion of Saint-Maximin has pleased the Magpies faithful, but it’s fair to say one or two (editor's note, it’s more than one or two) are not best pleased that Joe Willock is warming the bench.
Spleens being vented, from a social distance, all over the Bigg Market right now.
Did you know?
Newcastle are looking to achieve their fifth Premier League double over West Ham (1993-94, 1994-95, 2010-11 and 2017-18), something they’ve only done as many times in the competition against Spurs.
Since David Moyes returned to the club, West Ham are unbeaten in all 22 of their Premier League games against sides in the bottom half of the table (W14 D8). Meanwhile, Newcastle have won just four of their 23 games against sides in the top four since returning to the Premier League in 2017 (D2 L17).
ASM v JLINGZ
Lingard against Saint-Maximin, it's what the Premier League dreamed of had Lionel Messi joined Cristiano Ronaldo in England rather than CR7 heading to Spain.
This could be a thing of beauty, unless Bruce parks the bus in front of the Gallowgate.
🚨 TEAM NEWS | Newcastle v West Ham 🚨
Teams are in and Steve Bruce has made the radical call of picking his best player in his starting XI
KLAXON ALERT! Allan Saint-Maximin is in the Newcastle team.
Newcastle XI:— Goal (@goal) April 17, 2021
Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, S. Longstaff, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton
West Ham XI:
Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Ogbonna, Johnson, Noble, Soucek, Fornals, Lingard, Bowen
Who wins? 🤔
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Welcome, welcome for another feast of football. We've Copa Del Rey final action and an FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Mancester City, among other tasty treats.
But to kick things off it's Newcatle v West Ham in the Premier League, with kick off from St James' at 12:30.