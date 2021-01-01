Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, Liverpool & Spurs in Carabao Cup action, Real Madrid & PSG in league matches

The first round of games are coming to an end in Italy as Inter have topped Torino 1-0 on a goal from Denzel Dumfries.

Elsewhere, Roma have drawn Sampdoria 1-1 while Verona and Fiorentina have also finished their match with one goal each.

As things stand, Inter sit atop Serie A with a seven-point gap, but both second-place Napoli and third-place Milan will still play today.

Napoli will face Spezia while Milan are scheduled to face Empoli.