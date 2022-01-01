Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea host Chesterfield in FA Cup, Barcelona & Real Madrid also in action

Join us for live updates from the biggest games of the day, with the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona in action

Updated
Comments (0)
Romelu Lukaku Chelsea 2021-22
Getty Images

Chelsea XI to face Chesterfield

2022-01-08T17:05:00.000Z

A fascinatingly mixed XI selected by Thomas Tuchel tonight - young defender Lewis Hall and third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli make their debuts, while Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech all start.

Chelsea XI to face Chesterfield: Bettinelli; Hudson-Odoi, Christensen, Sarr, Hall; Saul, Kovacic; Ziyech, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner

Welcome to tonight's live blog

2022-01-08T17:00:01.000Z

We've got some huge FA Cup and La Liga action to bring you

Good evening, and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of today's action.

Plenty of enticing games in prospect, with Champions League holders Chelsea facing non-league Chesterfield in the FA Cup, among several evening fixtures.

There's also some big games in Spain, with Barcelona travelling to Granada in La Liga, before Real Madrid host Valencia later.

We'll have all the latest from those games, plus updates from other matches around Europe.