Matchday LIVE: Chelsea host Chesterfield in FA Cup, Barcelona & Real Madrid also in action

Barcelona XI to face Granada
Barça XI #GranadaBarça
💪🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/GobZB5lzgt
Chelsea XI to face Chesterfield
A fascinatingly mixed XI selected by Thomas Tuchel tonight - young defender Lewis Hall and third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli make their debuts, while Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech all start.
Chelsea XI to face Chesterfield: Bettinelli; Hudson-Odoi, Christensen, Sarr, Hall; Saul, Kovacic; Ziyech, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner
We've got some huge FA Cup and La Liga action to bring you
Good evening, and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of today's action.
Plenty of enticing games in prospect, with Champions League holders Chelsea facing non-league Chesterfield in the FA Cup, among several evening fixtures.
There's also some big games in Spain, with Barcelona travelling to Granada in La Liga, before Real Madrid host Valencia later.
We'll have all the latest from those games, plus updates from other matches around Europe.