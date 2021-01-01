Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester City & AC Milan all in action

GOAL: Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
(Mason Mount)
What a hit from Mason Mount - but it is the assist from Marcos Alonso that might get so many people talking.
The defender is the man who gets the ball after a Norwich clearing header steers it to the edge of the box, and he shows some outstanding control to flick it right for his team-mate.
The England man thrashes a low, sighted effort in at the opposite post and wheels away in celebration.
KO: Chelsea v Norwich
The teams are out at Stamford Bridge, the ball is in the centre circle - and the whistle goes in our first game of the day!
Even missing their key frontmen, Chelsea are the heavy favourites. The question feels more a case of when they will score, rather than if.
On this day in history...
Hudson-Odoi needs "250 games" for spot
Chelsea v Norwich
Callum Hudson-Odoi will have to go on a run of 250 strong performances to prove he deserves a starting spot at Chelsea, coach Thomas Tuchel has suggested.
Well, this is the first of them then - injuries has forced the German to recall him to his starting line-up.
The 20-year-old has struggled for time under the Blues' current boss, and will hope to impress today.
Going underground
Norwich v Chelsea
Today's order of play
We've got half-a-dozen Premier League clashes today, topped out by Chelsea's encounter with relegation-battling Norwich and brought to a close by Manchester City's trip to Brighton - plus Bayern Munich, Milan and Borussia Dortmund are all in action too.
Here's how it shakes out:
1230: Chelsea v Norwich City
1430: Bielefeld v Dortmund
1430: Bayern v Hoffenheim
1500: Crystal Palace v Newcastle
1500: Everton v Watford
1500: Leeds v Wolves
1500: Southampton v Burnley
1730: Brighton v Man City
1945: Bologna v AC Milan
(All times BST)
Team News: Chelsea v Norwich
Hudson-Odoi starts, Canaries unchanged
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Are you sitting comfortably? Good - because we are about to begin, to put it mildly.
A blockbuster weekend is in store, and the main course might be tomorrow's Sunday roast - but if today is a plate of sporting starters, then there is nothing to miss.
Strap yourselves in. It's going to be a big one.