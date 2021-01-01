Stat attack | Man Utd vs Granada
After winning seven consecutive home matches in European competition, Manchester United are currently winless in three (D2 L1), their longest run since October 2018 (three games); they have never gone four such matches without a win.
Under the competition’s latest format (since 2009), only one has side progressed from a knockout tie having lost the first leg by at least two goals at home – Sevilla versus Real Betis in 2013-14.
Marcus Rashford has scored eight goals in 10 matches in European competition this season – excluding qualifiers, this is the most by a Manchester United player since Cristiano Ronaldo (eight goals) in 2007-08, while the last player to net more was Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002-03 (12). [Opta]
Starting XIs: Manchester United vs Granada
🏴 Man Utd: De Gea, Lindelof, Pogba, Cavani, Greenwood, Fred, B. Fernandes, Alex Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Tuanzebe.
🇪🇸 Granada: Rui Silva, Foulquier, Gonalons, German, Soldado, D. Machis, C. Neva, Montoro, Vallejo, Herrera, Kenedy
Slavia Prague 1-1 Arsenal
A levelled match at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg obligates Arsenal to have to win by at least a 1-0 scoreline tonight.
On the last eight occasions where Arsenal drew the first leg of a two-legged European knockout tie, the Gunners progressed to the next round just four times, while they have been eliminated the last three times they drew a first leg at home.
Slavia Prague have lost just one of their last 10 European games (W6 D3), after losing six of their eight before that (incl. qualifiers). [Opta]
Winning the Europa League seems like the only way for Mikel Arteta's side to secure European competiion next season, but first they need to get through Slavia Prague tonight.
🚨 Team news | Slavia Prague vs Arsenal
Slavia Prague: Kolar, Boril, Zima, Holes, Bah, Sevcik, Stanciu, Provod, Olayinka, Kuchta
Arsenal: Leno, Chambers, Holding, Mari, Xhaka, Partey, Ceballos, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette
Arsenal need a win tonight.
It's been 25 years since Arsenal last failed to secure European qualification.
The gunners currently sit ninth in the Premier League and nine points off a European spot.
A look at what's at stake in Prague, not just for this season, but for the summer and beyond.
Welcome back to another matchday live!
We've got Europa League quarter-final action today.
The line-up:
Slavia Praha vs Arsenal
Manchester United vs Granada
Roma vs Ajax
Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb
It's Europa League day! 🏆— Goal (@goal) April 15, 2021
🏴 Man Utd (2-0) Granada 🇪🇸
🇮🇹 Roma (2-1) Ajax 🇳🇱
🇨🇿 Slavia Prague (1-1) Arsenal 🏴
🇪🇸 Villarreal (1-0) Dinamo Zagreb 🇭🇷
Europa League final
