Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Manchester United, Ajax and more in Europa League action

Join us for coverage of all the goals, incidents and talking points of the Europa League quarter-final second-leg ties

Stat attack | Man Utd vs Granada

2021-04-15T18:03:00Z

After winning seven consecutive home matches in European competition, Manchester United are currently winless in three (D2 L1), their longest run since October 2018 (three games); they have never gone four such matches without a win.

Under the competition’s latest format (since 2009), only one has side progressed from a knockout tie having lost the first leg by at least two goals at home – Sevilla versus Real Betis in 2013-14.

Marcus Rashford has scored eight goals in 10 matches in European competition this season – excluding qualifiers, this is the most by a Manchester United player since Cristiano Ronaldo (eight goals) in 2007-08, while the last player to net more was Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002-03 (12). [Opta]

Starting XIs: Manchester United vs Granada

2021-04-15T17:58:00Z

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿  Man Utd: De Gea, Lindelof, Pogba, Cavani, Greenwood, Fred, B. Fernandes, Alex Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Tuanzebe.

🇪🇸 Granada: Rui Silva, Foulquier, Gonalons, German, Soldado, D. Machis, C. Neva, Montoro, Vallejo, Herrera, Kenedy 

Slavia Prague 1-1 Arsenal

2021-04-15T17:50:00Z

A levelled match at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg obligates Arsenal to have to win by at least a 1-0 scoreline tonight. 

On the last eight occasions where Arsenal drew the first leg of a two-legged European knockout tie, the Gunners progressed to the next round just four times, while they have been eliminated the last three times they drew a first leg at home.

Slavia Prague have lost just one of their last 10 European games (W6 D3), after losing six of their eight before that (incl. qualifiers). [Opta]

Winning the Europa League seems like the only way for Mikel Arteta's side to secure European competiion next season, but first they need to get through Slavia Prague tonight.

🚨 Team news | Slavia Prague vs Arsenal

2021-04-15T17:47:44Z

Slavia Prague: Kolar, Boril, Zima, Holes, Bah, Sevcik, Stanciu, Provod, Olayinka, Kuchta

Arsenal: Leno, Chambers, Holding, Mari, Xhaka, Partey, Ceballos, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette

Arsenal need a win tonight.

2021-04-15T17:40:00Z

It's been 25 years since Arsenal last failed to secure European qualification.

The gunners currently sit ninth in the Premier League and nine points off a European spot.

A look at what's at stake in Prague, not just for this season, but for the summer and beyond.

Read more here on Goal by our Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts.

Welcome back to another matchday live!

2021-04-15T17:35:00Z

We've got Europa League quarter-final action today.

The line-up: 

Slavia Praha vs Arsenal 

Manchester United vs Granada

Roma vs Ajax

Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb