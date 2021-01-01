Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Barcelona in action, Real Madrid face Atletico, Leicester vs Newcastle & more

Join GOAL for live updates from across the leagues on Sunday, with Barcelona, Inter and PSG in action, as well as a tantalising Madrid derby

Xavi: Barca's issue is psychological

2021-12-12T13:50:00.000Z

Barcelona have a "psychological issue", according to Xavi, who has admitted that his players are lacking courage.

"It is a psychological issue rather than a football one," the Spaniard told a press conference.

"They have to believe it and that is my job. We are encouraging them to dare and be brave. At Barcelona it's not worth playing 6/10 or 7/10. You have to aim for excellence.

"This is what is missing. Courage, aiming high and not low because that is not what Barcelona do. Being brave and understanding the game, we are not that far from what we want.

"The squad has the level to compete and win titles. In the Bayern game there was also a psychological aspect, but also [a sign that] habits have been lost."

Osasuna vs Barcelona kicks off at 3:15pm

Here's a flavour of what's in store today ❄️

2021-12-12T13:40:00.000Z

All times UK

  • 2pm - Burnley vs West Ham
  • 2pm - Leicester vs Newcastle United
  • 3:15pm - Osasuna vs Barcelona
  • 4:30pm - Crystal Palace vs Everton
  • 4:30pm - Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen
  • 5pm - Napoli vs Empoli
  • 7:45pm - Inter vs Cagliari
  • 7:45pm -PSG vs Monaco
  • 8pm - Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

TEAM NEWS: Burnley vs West Ham

2021-12-12T13:35:00.000Z

The Hammers can strengthen their grip on fourth place and pull away from Manchester United with a win away to Burnley today.

Here's how they're lining up:

Burnley XI:

West Ham XI:

Barca, Premier League, Madrid derby, PSG... 🙌

2021-12-12T13:30:00.000Z

Welcome to GOAL's matchday live blog for Sunday!

Yesterday was a packed day of action across the leagues and it continues today, with plenty of games to keep us glued to the screen.

Barcelona come up against Osasuna as they look to pick up the pieces from their European disaster and get things back on track in La Liga and later on in the evening there is the small matter of a Madrid derby to attend to.

There are a few Premier League games to look forward to as well, with high-flying West Ham and Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City among the teams in action.

Elsewhere, in Serie A, Napoli and Inter have games, while Lionel Messi and PSG lock horns with Monaco in Ligue 1.

Stay tuned! We'll have some team news for you shortly.