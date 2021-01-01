Matchday LIVE: Barcelona face Levante with Koeman under pressure, Arsenal vs Tottenham in north London derby

So, about Wolves' attack... 😬
1 - Wolves' only shot in the entire first half against Southampton came in the very first minute, becoming the first side whose only shot in the first half of a Premier League game came in the first minute since Cardiff against Huddersfield in January 2019. Limited. pic.twitter.com/XS2k7DSlbx— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2021
Fati is back for Barca ⚡️
...but will he have an impact?
Barcelona have a massive boost with the return of Ansu Fati for today's game, with the club's new No. 10 on the bench after a lengthy injury lay-off.
The highly-rated 18-year-old, who topped the Goal NXGN chart for 2021, has been sidelined through injury for almost 10 months and will be desperate to make an immediate impact.
Ansu Fati ... has arrived. pic.twitter.com/sIlpHJkdGV— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 26, 2021
HT: Southampton 0-0 Wolves
There is nothing between Southampton and Wolves at the break as they go into half-time locked at 0-0.
Very few shots have troubled either goalkeeper, with the Saints registering four in total (two of which were off target), while Wolves have had just one effort on target.
It's a very even game thus far, but perhaps the balance will tip in the second half.
Things haven't been going Barca's way
Things haven't been going well for Ronald Koeman and Barcelona.
A heavy 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League opener was followed by domestic stasis as the Catalan giants were held to draws against Granada and Cadiz, with Roberto Martinez being lined up as a potential replacement for the Dutch coach.
The Barca faithful couldn't even take solace from the manner of play, with Koeman forced to adopt an uncharacteristic agricultural approach in search of goals.
All that said, our betting experts are backing Barca to score a few today...
Dybala & Morata OUT of Chelsea game
Chelsea got a boost earlier today after it was confirmed that Juventus duo Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata would miss their Champions League encounter.
While the news of Dybala's injury is a particular blow to Juve, the Bianconeri managed to hold on to defeat Sampdoria 3-2.
10' Paulo Dybala scores brilliant goal to give Juventus the lead vs Sampdoria ⚽️— Goal (@goal) September 26, 2021
22' Paulo Dybala limps off injured 🤕
Juve play Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday 😬 pic.twitter.com/nwhAfvKVQi
North London derby demands 'everything' 🗣
Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has been reflecting on his memories of the north London derby against Tottenham.
“You have to enjoy the opportunity, but on the field you have to give everything. This is what the game demands of you," he told Goal.
“Power, strong mentality and strength. Everything you can provide for this game you have to be ready for it.
“It’s the north London derby, who wants to be out of it? They must be crazy.”
😳 "We knew there was a concern about the security"— Goal (@goal) September 26, 2021
🏆 "Calm down, we are champions!"
Gilberto Silva on his 𝗳𝗮𝘃𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗲 North London Derby memories 🔴⚪️@charles_watts, @gilbertosilva pic.twitter.com/pWHB9Wm6uq
Still 0-0 at St Marys...
Southampton and Wolves remain locked level as their Premier League match approaches half-time.
The hosts edge it in the possession and shooting statistics, but there have been no goals so far.
Barcelona team is in! 👇
Ansu Fati is on the bench 💪
BARCELONA TEAM
🚨 𝘽𝘼𝙍𝘾̧𝘼 𝙓𝙄 !! 🚨 #BarçaLevante pic.twitter.com/lY94LyLNVr— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 26, 2021
LEVANTE TEAM
ALINEACIÓN | ¡Este es nuestro once inicial para enfrentarnos al @FCBarcelona_es!#BarçaLevante pic.twitter.com/RsgJESTm7v— Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) September 26, 2021
Former Arsenal & Man City man Nasri retires
Samir Nasri has called time on his playing career.
The former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder has been without a club since leaving Anderlecht in 2020, having made just eight appearances for the Belgian giants before injuries cut his season short.
Since then, the former France international has been working as a pundit on television channel Canal+ and says his playing days are behind him.
Sergi Roberto to miss Barcelona match
Barcelona have confirmed that Sergi Roberto will be absent for the game against Levante due to a bout of gastroenteritis.
That game kicks off at 3:15pm - we'll have team news shortly.
𝙇𝘼𝙏𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 !! @SergiRoberto10 is out for today's match due to gastroenteritis. #BarçaLevante pic.twitter.com/8K6GF7txEj— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 26, 2021
Today's first Premier League game is under way
Southampton take on Wolves.
Here are the teams!
SOUTHAMPTON TEAM
Sunday squad 👊— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 26, 2021
The #SaintsFC side that will be taking on #Wolves: pic.twitter.com/CL3m6XUawM
WOLVES TEAM
Our line-up for this afternoon's @premierleague clash against @SouthamptonFC. #SOUWOL— Wolves (@Wolves) September 26, 2021
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/ixbVEvmeC9
Which games are on today? 📺
Action from 🇬🇧, 🇪🇸 and more!
Here's a flavour of some of the big matches today:
PREMIER LEAGUE
4:30pm - Arsenal vs Tottenham
LA LIGA
3:15pm - Barcelona vs Levante
SERIE A
5pm - Lazio vs Roma
It's matchday! ⚽️🎉📺
Good afternoon and welcome to Goal's matchday live blog!
There is no shortage of fixtures taking place across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more, so stay tuned.
We'll have all the latest news from the games, including goals, red cards and every notable incident as they happen so you won't miss a thing.
