Matchday LIVE: Atletico & Real Madrid in action as La Liga title race goes to the wire

(Oscar Plano, 18)

Disaster for Atletico! That is an absolute hammerblow for their title charge!

Marcos de Sousa threads a throughball downfield on the fly, shifting it fast past Atletico's lines, and Oscar Plano locks on to it like the sharpest homing pigeon in the shed.

His finish is all class too, tucked into the back of the net, and he has handed the hosts a lifeline in the fight to stay up - while sticking the knife into Diego Simeone's dreams.