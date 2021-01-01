Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Juventus, Man Utd and Barcelona all in action

GOAL! Liverpool 2-2 Brighton
The visitors have looked good lately and now they have their reward.
Leandro Trossard was in space in the box when Adam Lallana passed to him, he cut past one challenge and sent it into the bottom corner.
Man City goal disallowed
Gabriel Jesus appeared to have equalised for 10-man Manchester City against Crystal Palace.
He found space in the box to meet Phil Foden's cross and level the score but VAR reviewed the goal and ruled it offside.
Full-time: Union Berlin 2-5 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich were once again the dominant force as they thrashed Union Berlin.
Robert Lewandowski struck twice, while Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane added more to put the visitors out of reach.
Schluss! Ein wichtiger Sieg für uns in Berlin!— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) October 30, 2021
♦️ #FCUFCB | 2-5 | 90' ♦️ pic.twitter.com/E7OcpVJCXD
Salah goal for Liverpool ruled out
Mohamed Salah has put the ball in the net for Liverpool, but the goal is ruled out.
Some lovely play from Sadio Mane sent the Egypt star through on goal, he rounded Sanchez and buried it.
But the flag went up as Salah was offside when Mane's pass was played.
Half-time in the Premier League
The mid-afternoon matches in the Premier League have reached half-time.
The scores at the end of the first halves are:
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
Man City 0-1 Crystal Palace
Newcastle 0-0 Chelsea
Watford 0-1 Southampton
RED CARD! Laporte sent off for Man City
Manchester City find themselves a goal and a man down against Crystal Palace.
Aymeric Laporte has been given his marching orders for pulling Wilfried Zaha down as the Palace attacker tried to turn past him.
GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
Brighton have pulled a fantastic goal back at Anfield.
Enock Mwepu has sent it looping over Alisson from outside the box.
The visitors worked the ball towards the Reds' box and Mwepu was poised and ready to smash it in with one touch.
Liverpool goal disallowed after VAR check
Sadio Mane thought he had extended Liverpool's lead.
He charged in to block a pass from Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sachez, the ball hit him and bounced in.
But a VAR check showed the ball struck his hand and it was subsequently ruled out.
GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Brighton
Sadio Mane has doubled the home side's lead.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has only just come on for the injured Naby Keita, sends the ball into the box and Mane is there to head in at the back post.
Half-time: Union Berlin 1-3 Bayern Munich
It has been a lively first 45 minutes in Berlin.
Robert Lewandowski struck twice early on before Leroy Sane stretched the visitors' lead even further.
But the home team have pulled one back just before the break through Niko Giesselmann.
GOAL! Man City 0-1 Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha has scored for the visitors!
He takes on a pass from Conor Gallagher and manages to squeeze it under Ederson's glove to give Palace an early lead against Pep Guardiola's team.
GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Brighton
Liverpool have taken an early lead at Anfield through Jordan Henderson.
A long ball is played to Salah out wide, he cuts in and finds Henderson rushing in at the edge of the box and the midfielder blasts into the net with a fine strike.
THE SKIPPER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/EokXa5dNPT— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 30, 2021
Kick-off!
We're underway in the mid-afternoon clashes in the Premier League.
The games currently underway are:
Liverpool vs Brighton
Man City vs Crystal Palace
Newcastle vs Chelsea
Watford vs Southampton
Full-time: Elche 1-2 Real Madrid
Real Madrid bounced back from their midweek draw by beating Elche 2-1.
Vinicius Junior got two goals against the 10-man hosts, who managed a consolation goal from Pere Milla late on.
Ramsdale: I was saving everything thrown at me
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was proud to have played a key role in the 2-0 win at Leicester.
He pulled off a stunning save to deny James Maddison's free-kick and made some crucial interventions.
"Thankfully it was one of those afternoons that I contributed," he said to BT Sport. "We should have had a few more clean sheets [this season] but I'm happy with this one.
"Maddison is a top free-kick taker and I've come up against him a couple of times. It was just one of those days that I was saving everything that was thrown at me and the lads were blocking [the rest of] them."
Why is Mount missing for Chelsea?
Tuchel wasn't expecting Mount's absence today: "He should have started but he got ill overnight and so we sent him home to London so that we can take care of him better and that he can recover better.” https://t.co/3JnNDNrMEh— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 30, 2021
GOAL! Elche 0-2 Real Madrid
Vinicius Junior has struck again!
The 21-year-old has doubled Real Madrid's lead against Elche, who are now down to 10 men.
Full-time: Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
The Gunners have stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games with a fine display at King Power Stadium.
Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe were the decisive figures with their goals in the first-half, but goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale deserves a lot of credit for some excellent saves throughout the game.
Team news: Newcastle vs Chelsea
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠-𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 30, 2021
Graeme Jones names an unchanged starting XI.
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ZbwnPnQ4LV
Chelsea team news is in! 🔵@ParimatchGlobal | #NewChe pic.twitter.com/juKXGJHxB6— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 30, 2021
Team news: Liverpool vs Brighton
⭐ #LIVBHA 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 30, 2021
The Reds to face @OfficialBHAFC! 👊
COME ON ALBION! 👊 Here's how line-up against @LFC in the @PremierLeague today. 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 30, 2021
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GiV9DbqgjC
Team news: Man City vs Crystal Palace
Here's how we line-up at the Etihad this afternoon! 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 30, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Jesus, Foden.
SUBS | Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer.#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/5cqE2R5NMi
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #MCICRY— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 30, 2021
Half-time: Elche 0-1 Real Madrid
Vinicius Junior's goal for Real Madrid ensures his side go in ahead at the break.
The Brazilian star now has six goals from 11 matches in La Liga this season.
TEAM NEWS: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
👉 Here is Urs Fischer's starting XI for today's home @Bundesliga_EN match against @FCBayernEN.— 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) October 30, 2021
Luthe; Jaeckel, Knoche, Baumgartl, Trimmel, Gießelmann; Khedira, Haraguchi, Prömel; Becker, Awoniyi#FCUFCB | #fcunion | 15:30 CEST pic.twitter.com/74FxVDX68F
Today's XI to face @fcunion_en ⚔️#packmas #FCUFCB pic.twitter.com/eWwfyMz7VE— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 30, 2021
VIDEO: Ramsdale rescues Arsenal!
(UK & US audiences)
Aaron Ramsdale has just pulled off a tremendous save for Arsenal.
A big dive to his left stopped an attempt from a free-kick and the goalkeeper managed to stay alert to keep the follow through out, too, before the danger was cleared.
Aaron Ramsdale that is insane! 😱— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 30, 2021
How he kept out this James Maddison free-kick, we will not know! 🧤⛔️
Stunning! pic.twitter.com/4rzHEyjvIV
HOW DID THAT STAY OUT? 🤯 #LEIARS pic.twitter.com/2Ydz6s9nQo— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 30, 2021
Smith Rowe blossoming at Arsenal
4 - Emile Smith Rowe has scored his fourth goal of the season in all competitions - all of which have come in his last seven appearances - and the same number as he managed in 33 games last season. Strides. pic.twitter.com/ZXL8gR8rJo— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 30, 2021
VIDEO: Arsenal double their lead against Leicester
(UK & US audiences)
Right place, right time.— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 30, 2021
Emile Smith Rowe doubles the Gunners' lead 👌
2-0 up inside 20 minutes. Arsenal are on fire here! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JYvMOCGyu1
It's already 2-0 to the Arsenal and we're barely 20 minutes in!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 30, 2021
📺 NBCSN and @NBCUniverso pic.twitter.com/uLT61lClJa
GOAL! Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
The Gunners have struck again!
This time it's Emile Smith Rowe who smashes it in as Leicester failed to clear the danger after stopping Alexandre Lacazette's attempt to break into the box.
VIDEO: Gabriel scores for Arsenal
(UK & US audiences)
Gabriel gives the Gunners the lead! ⚽️— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 30, 2021
The centre-back rises highest from a corner to nod the ball into the far corner!
The perfect start for Arsenal who lead inside five minutes 👊 pic.twitter.com/D50AY3PJL4
Gabriel up from the back! He gives Arsenal an early 1-0 at Leicester.— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 30, 2021
📺 NBCSN and @NBCUniverso pic.twitter.com/QzcDeVDOcb
GOAL! Leicester 0-1 Arsenal
Gabriel has fired Arsenal into an early lead at the King Power Stadium.
The defender rushed forward and rose to meet a corner at the front post and divert it into the net.
A fine start to this encounter!
The ball is rolling!
We are underway in our first match of the afternoon.
Both teams are looking to preserve unbeaten runs in the Premier League clash.
Arsenal haven't lost in six matches in the top-flight, while Leicester have eight points from their last four.
Team news: Elche vs Real Madrid
⚔️ 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐔𝐏 against @realmadriden— Elche CF 🌴🇬🇧🇺🇸🇦🇺🇮🇪 (@Elchecf_en) October 30, 2021
🙌 LET’S DO THIS 𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐇𝐄 💚#ElcheRealMadrid | #MuchoElche pic.twitter.com/BTUHGTZX6t
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @Elchecf_en!#ElcheRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/4j8dEIq25O— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 30, 2021
Team news: Leicester vs Arsenal
🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨#LeiArs pic.twitter.com/OKi8Y6vkir— Leicester City (@LCFC) October 30, 2021
🚨 TEAM NEWS!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 30, 2021
🇫🇷 @LacazetteAlex up front
🏴 @ben6white starts at the back
🇵🇹 @NunoTavares in defence#LEIARS
What's on the agenda today?
Here are the top games we will be keeping an eye on throughout the day:
Elche vs Real Madrid
Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
Liverpool vs Brighton
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Newcastle vs Chelsea
Tottenham vs Manchester United
Hellas Verona vs Juventus
Welcome to Goal's matchday blog!
We're in for another exciting Saturday as Europe's top leagues are packed with big games.
Follow all the action live with Goal, as Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all in action!