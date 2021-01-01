Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Juventus, Man Utd and Barcelona all in action

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was proud to have played a key role in the 2-0 win at Leicester.

He pulled off a stunning save to deny James Maddison's free-kick and made some crucial interventions.

"Thankfully it was one of those afternoons that I contributed," he said to BT Sport. "We should have had a few more clean sheets [this season] but I'm happy with this one.

"Maddison is a top free-kick taker and I've come up against him a couple of times. It was just one of those days that I was saving everything that was thrown at me and the lads were blocking [the rest of] them."