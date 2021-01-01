Matchday LIVE: Ronaldo set for Man Utd debut as Arsenal, Man City, PSG, Juventus & Chelsea all in action

The Take Over, the Breaks Over
Man Utd v Newcastle
KO: Palace v Spurs
There is a moment of silence before kick-off at Selhurst Park to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks - two decades ago today - and following the knee, referee Jonathan Moss gets this one underway.
There's a debut for Emerson Royal among the visitors' ranks today, perhaps something of a surprise following his late transfer from Barcelona.
Keep it local
Palace v Spurs
Kane train back on track?
Palace v Spurs
But for now, attention must be turned towards the first course of the day - and it is at Selhurst Park, where Harry Kane will hope to carry his rich international form back to club level.
England would have gone three wins from three over the break were it not for a last-gasp Poland equaliser on Wednesday, but the Three Lions skipper has been the magic sauce for Gareth Southgate's side in their first post-Euro 2020 run.
Having seen much of the back end of the summer dedicated to the matter of his future - and his eventual stay at Tottenham - the striker will be determined to deliver the goods today.
A trip down memory lane...
Man Utd v Newcastle
The Ron and Only
Man Utd v Newcastle
Poor old Nuno Espirito Santo. His Spurs side have bucked expectations to start the new season three from three in the Premier League, and yet nobody seems to care that they could go five points clear at the end of their game.
Because Cristiano Ronaldo - Cristiano Ronaldo! - is back in English football, ready to write a new chapter, perhaps even his last chapter, in a glittering club career.
Manchester United were the club where he truly made his name as a superstar - and it is fitting that he returns to Old Trafford, in front of a sell-out crowd today.
But will he start or make the bench? Those questions remain - and we'll have the answers soon.
Team News: Palace v Spurs
Kane starts, Son still sidelined
Today's order of play
But before the Portuguese headlines the main course on a day of Premier League football, there's plenty of action elsewhere to come, led off by table-topping Tottenham as they face off with Crystal Palace - and concluded by Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa.
Plus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are all in action across Europe too. Talk about a jam-packed schedule!
This is how it will go down:
1230: Crystal Palace v Tottenham
1430: Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund
1500: Arsenal v Norwich City
1500: Brentford v Brighton
1500: Leicester v Manchester City
1500: Manchester United v Newcastle
1500: Southampton v West Ham
1500: Watford v Wolves
1600: PSG v Clermont
1700: Napoli v Juventus
1730: Chelsea v Aston Villa
1730: RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich
(All times BST)
Has the international break starved you of club action? Fear not, because the time for World Cup qualifiers is over - and the chance to get back to basics is here.
There's plenty of football to come - but honestly, who are we kidding? This is a day about one man, and one man only.
A dozen years on from his final game for the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle - and you'll be able to catch all the action with us right here, before, during, and after.