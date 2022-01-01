Live Blog

Manchester United transfer news today: Latest reports & rumours from Old Trafford

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours involving Manchester United

Updated
Comments (0)
Declan Rice, West Ham 2021-22
Getty

Rice to cost Man Utd £100m

2022-01-27T09:30:46.285Z

Manchester United continue to be linked with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, and the Manchester Evening News claims he will cost the Red Devils around £100 million ($134m) in the summer.

Those at Old Trafford are also looking to keep Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham sweet ahead of efforts to land another England international in upcoming windows.

Man Utd consider permanent Rangnick appointment (Sun)

2022-01-27T08:28:40.000Z

German has impressed club management during interim tenure

Manchester United have put their manager search on hold and are considering Ralf Rangnick as a permanent hire, claims theSun.

The ex-RB Leipzig man has enjoyed a strong start as interim manager and will be given until the end of the season to show whether he merits the job.

Lingard furious at collapse of Newcastle move

2022-01-27T07:30:09.000Z

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard was angry to see his proposed loan move to Newcastle United fall through, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies management were unwilling to meet United's demands for a temporary move, including a huge bonus should they beat relegation, leading to the collapse of talks.