Kerala Blasters 2-1 Bengaluru: Rahul KP's late winner sinks the Blues

A last-gasp goal from Rahul KP helps Kerala Blasters beat Bengaluru FC...

ISL

FULL TIME!

2021-01-20T16:03:50Z

Kerala Blasters 2-1 Bengaluru

Kerala Blasters came back from behind to rivals Bengaluru FC 2-1 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Wednesday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

Cleiton Silva had given Bengaluru the lead in the 24th minute but Puitea (73'), who came on as a substitute in the second half, brought Kerala Blasters back in the game. Rahul KP (90+4') then netted the late goal to seal crucial three points for the Yellow Army.

Kerala Blasters move up on the league table eclipsing East Bengal to the ninth position with 13 points from 12 games. Bengaluru, on the other hand, remained on the seventh position, same points as Kerala.

ISL

90+4' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 2-1 Bengaluru

2021-01-20T15:55:02Z

Rahul KP scores a second goal for Kerala

Rahul KP makes a run from the flank from a counter-attack and goes past Amay Morajkar before scoring past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. It's all but over.
ISL

90+1' Leon Augustin comes close to score

2021-01-20T15:51:21Z

Opseth receives the ball straight from Gurpreet and moves towards the left before finding Leon who makes a brilliant run inside the box but fails to score past Albino.

Bengaluru going all guns blazing

2021-01-20T15:47:14Z

The Blues look desperate for a winner as they introduce Leon Augustine and Kristian Opseth. Can they score late to seal three points?

87' Bengaluru - Substitution

2021-01-20T15:46:58Z

Kristian Opseth and Pratik Chaudhary IN Fran Gonzalez and Udanta Singh OUT.

85' Kerala Blasters - Substitution

2021-01-20T15:45:00Z

Seityasen Singh IN Sahal Abdul Samad OUT.

80' Bengaluru - Substitution

2021-01-20T15:44:37Z

Leon Augustine IN Suresh Wangjam OUT.

78' Sandeep checks Cleiton's move inside the box

2021-01-20T15:38:21Z

Sunil Chhetri forwards a through ball for Cleiton inside the box but Sandeep Singh does well to cover him and clear the ball out.

73' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 1-1 Bengaluru

2021-01-20T15:34:38Z

Puitea equalises for Kerala Blasters

Substitute Puitea brings Kerala Blasters right back in the game. Hooper receives a pass in front of the goal and takes a shot straight away which hits Gurpreet on his chest and goes to Sandeep Singh on the right. The full-back immediately sends the rebound ball back in the middle which Hooper controls before Puitea finds the back of the net.
ISL

66' Bengaluru look compact in the back

2021-01-20T15:32:22Z

The Blues have done well to maintain shape in their backline and have not allowed any space to Kerala Blasters.

60' Kerala Blasters need to step-up

2021-01-20T15:20:05Z

The Yellow Army need to up their game as they are still not posing much threat in Bengaluru's half. 30 minutes to go.

53' Puitea's free-kick hits the wall

2021-01-20T15:14:03Z

Puitea take a free-kick from just outside the box but it hits the Bengaluru wall and comes back. A Kerala player tries to take a shot from the rebound ball but Bengaluru defence clear it.

46' Kerala Blasters - Substitution

2021-01-20T15:06:08Z

Puitea IN Jordan Murray OUT

SECOND HALF!

2021-01-20T15:04:21Z

The second half gets underway.

HALF-TIME!

2021-01-20T14:50:04Z

Kerala Blasters 0-1 Bengaluru

The Blues lead after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

45' Albino makes a stellar save

2021-01-20T14:48:54Z

Sunil Chhetri curls a free-kick from the edge of the box and keeps the ball on the far post but Albino does a brilliant job in parrying the ball away.

40' Jeakson makes time clearance inside the box

2021-01-20T14:43:38Z

Udanta receives a long ball inside the box and is one on one with the goalkeeper but Jeakson Singh makes a time interception and clears the ball.

34' No Bengaluru meet Udanta's low cross

2021-01-20T14:37:40Z

Sunil Chhetri forwards a  through ball for Udanta inside the box who enters through the right side and keep a low cross in the middle but no Bengaluru player can reach at the end of the cross.

30' Cooling break!

2021-01-20T14:34:07Z

Bengaluru lead after the first 30 minutes of the match. 

24' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 0-1 Bengaluru

2021-01-20T14:26:50Z

Cleiton Silva scores a stunner!

Cleiton Silva breaks the deadlock with a brilliant side volley from Rahul Bheke's long throw-in. What a hit!
ISL

18' Hooper's shot goes wide!

2021-01-20T14:20:48Z

Vicente Gomez wins a ball in the midfield and finds Hooper on the right of the box. Hooper tries to square it towards his left but it comes off a Bengaluru defender and falls to Hooper again who tries to slot the ball home through the far post but it goes wide.

14' Costa comes close to score!

2021-01-20T14:17:22Z

Sahal Abdul Samad curls in a corner and Hooper manages to get a touch as he flicks it towards the far post and Vicente heads the ball down. Costa attempts to lob the ball over Gurpreet in a first-time attempt but it goes above the crossbar.
ISL

12' Suresh's shot goes above crossbar

2021-01-20T14:14:46Z

Suresh Wangjam picks up a pass inside the box and goes for the goal but his shot sails above the crossbar.

8' End to end action

2021-01-20T14:11:36Z

Both teams are looking hungry for goals as they take an attacking approach right from the off.

1' Paartalu's shot straight to Albino

2021-01-20T14:04:01Z

Erik Paartalu wins a loose ball on the right flank and enters the box before making space for himself and taking a shot but it fails to trouble Albino.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-20T13:58:25Z

We are underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

BFC have a superior H2H record

2021-01-20T13:34:59Z

Bengaluru and Kerala Blasters have faced each other seven times in the ISL out of which the Blues have won five games and the Yello Army have won once. One match ended in a draw. The last time these two sides squared off, Bengaluru won the tie 4-2 at the Fatorda Stadium in December.

Naushad Moosa makes four changes in BFC XI

2021-01-20T13:29:23Z

Fran Gonzalez, Suresh Wangjam, Amay Morajkar and Udanta Singh come into the Bengaluru lineup replacing Pratik Chaudhary, Dimas Delgado, Haramanjot Khabra and Kristian Opseth.

Three changes in the KBFC lineup

2021-01-20T13:27:35Z

Debutant Juande, Denechandram Meeitei and Rahul KP replace Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro and Facundo Pereyra in the Kerala Blasters lineup.