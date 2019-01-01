January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Ramsey agrees to join Juventus

The Arsenal midfielder will join the Serie A champions in the summer

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has agreed to join Juventus in the summer, reports The Guardian.

Ramsey will leave the Gunners on a free transfer, and will sign a five-year deal with Juventus worth £36 million (€40m/$46m).

The 28-year-old was unable to agree terms on a new deal with Arsenal, and will leave the club after 10 years.