January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Morata closes in on Atletico move

Morata closes in on Atletico move
The Spaniard's unhappy time at Stamford Bridge may be nearing an end
Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is closing in on a move to Atletico Madrid, according to Sky Sports.
The Blues would prefer to sell the 26-year-old outright, but Atletico are continuing to push for a loan deal.
With Gonzalo Higuain nearing a move to Chelsea, Maurizio Sarri's side now feel they can offload the Spain striker.
Everton battle Wolves and Saints for Augustin
Everton, Wolves and Southampton are all looking to sign RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, The Sun claims.
Augustin scored 12 goals for the Bundesliga side last term, but has lost his place this season to Yussuf Poulsen.
RB Leipzig will allow the 21-year-old to leave the club, but not for less than £38 million (€43m/$49m).
Chelsea agree Higuain deal with Juventus
Maurizio Sarri is set for a reunion with his former striker
Chelsea have reached an agreement with Juventus over the January transfer of Gonzalo Higuain, Goal understands.
Higuain will join on a a six-month loan, with Chelsea retaining the option to buy for £32.5 million (€36m) at season's end.
West Ham eyeing Dzeko move
West Ham are lining up a move for Roma forward Edin Dzeko, according to the Daily Star.
The 32-year-old has just two league goals this season, leading to speculation Roma could be looking to sell him.
Dzeko played under West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini at Man City, and could be brought in to replace Marko Arnautovic should he be sold to a Chinese side.
Roma look to beat Spurs to Malcom signing
Roma have opened talks over a move for Barcelona forward Malcom, according to The Sun.
The Serie A side nearly signed the 21-year-old over the summer, but Barca swooped in at the last second to steal the Brazilian away.
Tottenham are also in the frame for the attacker, who has struggled to establish himself at Camp Nou thus far.