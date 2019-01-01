PSG face competition for Mendes
Paris Saint-Germain face competition from Wolfsburg ,Southampton and Chinese Super League clubs for Lille midfielder Thiago Mendes, according to Le10Sport.
PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the club want to sign a midfielder during the January transfer window and have been heavily linked with a move for Mendes.
However, they now face a battle to land 26-year-old Brazilian, who Lille value in the region of €30 million (£26.9m/$34.2m).
Bayern hope to tempt Hudson-Odoi with Robben shirt number
Bayern Munich are hoping to persuade Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi to join the club by giving him Arjen Robben's shirt number, according to The Sun.
The Bavarian giants have made Hudson-Odoi their top transfer target this month and have already had two offers rejected by the Blues.
However, they hope to force through a deal by offering the youngster Robben's No.10 shirt, with the veteran Dutch winger due to leave the club at the end of the season.
Man Utd to rival Liverpool and Real Madrid for Militao
Manchester United are competing with Liverpool and Real Madrid for Porto right-back Eder Militao, report The Sun.
The 20-year-old Brazilian has a £42.5 million ($54m) release clause in his contract.
Militao only joined Porto from Sao Paulo last summer but has impressed in his early performances for the Portguese club.
Juventus keen to sign Ramsey this month
Italian giants hoping to bring deal forward
Juventus are keen to sign Aaron Ramsey this month rather than wait for the midfielder's contract to expire at the end of the season, report Calciomercato.
Ramsey has reportedly agreed to join the Bianconeri in the summer on a five-year deal with worth in the region of €10million (£8.9m/$11.4m) a year.
However, Juve are considering bringing the deal forward to this month and are willing to pay around £10million (€11.1m/$12.7m) for the Welshman, though Arsenal are believed to want at least £20million (€22.3m/$25.4m).
Herrera keen on Inter move
Porto midfielder Hector Herrera is set to turn down a host of offers to join Inter this summer, according to Corriere Dello Sport.
The Mexico international is out of contract at the end of the season and so would be available on a free transfer.
Juventus, Roma and AC Milan are among the clubs to have been linked with the 28-year-old in recent months.