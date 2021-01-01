Live Blog

Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Follow ISL Final in real time

After winning the ISL League Winners Shield can Mumbai City do the double or will ATK Mohun Bagan bag their maiden title?

Updated
Sergio Lobera Antonio Habas Mumbai City ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 7
ISL/Goal

Antonio Habas' record in ISL final

2021-03-13T13:25:58Z

The Spanish coach have never lost an ISL final in his career. He has guided ATK FC twice (2014, 2019-20) and have won both times. Can he make it 3 on 3 tonight?

ATK Mohun Bagan in red-hot form

2021-03-13T13:25:13Z

ATK Mohun Bagan have lost only one of their last nine matches in the Indian Super League (W6 D2). However, the loss was against Mumbai City FC on February 28 (0-2).

Unchanged lineups

2021-03-13T13:12:21Z

Neither Sergio Lobera nor Antonio Lopez Habas make any changes in their respective lineups from their play-offs second leg tie.

Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-03-13T12:55:15Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) final between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.