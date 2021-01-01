Bengaluru 0-2 Mumbai City LIVE: Bipin Singh doubles Islanders' lead

Bengaluru - Substitutions
2021-01-05T15:03:55Z
Udanta and Ajith Kumar IN Deshorn Brown and Pratik Chaudhari OUT.
SECOND HALF!
2021-01-05T14:57:02Z
The second half is underway!
HALF-TIME: Bengaluru 0-2 Mumbai City
2021-01-05T14:47:00Z
The Islanders have a convincing lead after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
Added time: 2 minutes.
2021-01-05T14:46:18Z
Will we see another goal in the last two minutes of the half.
41' Amrinder stops Cleiton's free-kick!
2021-01-05T14:41:35Z
Cleiton sends a curling free-kick which almost goes in but Amrinder makes a good effort to stop the ball from going in.
35' Offense vs Defense so far
2021-01-05T14:38:34Z
It has been Mumbai's attack vs Bengaluru's defence at the moment. Can Mumbai extend their lead before half time?
Cooling break!
2021-01-05T14:30:37Z
Sheer domination from Mumbai City in the first 30 minutes of the match. Bengaluru nowhere to be found.
Mourtada Fall. What a player!
2021-01-05T14:29:59Z
10 - @MumbaiCityFC defender Mourtada Fall has scored 10 goals in the @IndSuperLeague, all of them have been scored with his head. He is one away from equalling @bengalurufc captain @chetrisunil11 record of 11 headed goals in the #ISL. Outstanding. #BFCMCFC #LetsFootball— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 5, 2021
20' Mumbai all over pitch!
2021-01-05T14:21:16Z
The Islanders are commanding proceedings even after taking a convincing two-goal lead as Bengaluru are not able to penetrate in Mumbai's half.
15' Bengaluru 0-2 Mumbai City
2021-01-05T14:16:13Z
Bipin Singh doubles the leadA well-orchestrated move from Mumbai sees Mandar Rao Dessai sending a curling pin-point cross for Bipin who taps the ball into the net. Mumbai on fire.
10' Chance for Le Fondre!
2021-01-05T14:11:01Z
Boumous wins a loose ball from Suresh ad lobs it towards Bipin inside the box who quickly squares it for Le Fondre but the striker's shot gets deflected off a Bengaluru player and goes out.
9' Bengaluru 0-1 Mumbai City
2021-01-05T14:09:47Z
Mourtada gives Mumbai the leadBipin Singh floats in a corner in the far post which Santana keeps in play with his head and guides it towards Fall in the air and the Mumbai defender heads the ball into the net.
8' Chance for Mumbai!
2021-01-05T14:08:40Z
Raynier floats in a cross for Bipin in front of the goal but Gurpreet does well to get a hand to the ball in the last-minute as Bipin fails to connect the header.
2' Deshorn squanders an easy chance
2021-01-05T14:03:12Z
Brown follows a through ball from Suresh Wangjam and enters the box from the left and takes a shot at goal but it goes above the crossbar. Should have kept the ball on target.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-05T13:58:48Z
Bengaluru get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium.
Mumbai City Juggernaut
2021-01-05T13:43:14Z
Since losing their opening match against NorthEast United, Mumbai City are on a rampage as they have remained unbeaten in their last seven games out of which they have won in six matches.
Jahouh the orchestrator
2021-01-05T13:42:16Z
88 - @MumbaiCityFC midfielder Ahmed Jahouh averages 88 touches per game after MD9 in this campaign of the @IndSuperLeague, the most for any player. Orchestrator. #ISL #LetsFootball #BFCMCFC pic.twitter.com/UiuCcS3wp2— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 5, 2021
Mumbai are Bengaluru's bogey side
2021-01-05T13:40:12Z
The Blues have enjoyed a lot of success in the ISL since joining the league in 2017 but their worst record is against Mumbai City. Of the six times the two clubs have faced each other Mumbai have won thrice, Bengaluru won once and one match ended in a draw. The Islanders are also unbeaten in their last four outings against the South Indian outfit.
Sergio Lobera has a point to prove
2021-01-05T13:38:03Z
The Spaniard, who is one of the most successful coaches in the history of ISL, has a very poor track record against Bengaluru. Lobera has faced Bengaluru six times as a coach out of which he won one, drew one and lost four games including the ISL 2018-19 final while being FC Goa manager. With a new team, the former FC Barcelona youth coach would hope to improve his record.
Team news!
2021-01-05T13:31:19Z
Mumbai unchanged, Opseth and Brown starts for Blues
Bengaluru 🆚 Mumbai City - Team news!#BFCMCFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/EZChEhyWI4— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 5, 2021
Bengaluru vs Mumbai City
2021-01-05T13:30:30Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.