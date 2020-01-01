Live Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru: David Williams stunner ends Blues’ unbeaten run

The Australian forward's first-half strike helps ATK Mohun Bagan edge out Bengaluru FC..

Full-time: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru FC

2020-12-21T15:53:49Z

ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC's unbeaten run comes to an end as they lose 0-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan in their seventh match of the Indian Super League (ISL) season on Monday at the Fatorda Stadium.

David Williams scored a scintillating goal in the 33rd minute of the match to secure important three points for the Kolkata club. The Australian received long ball on the left edge of the box and then cut in to the middle, going past Harmanjot Khabra and Pratik Choudhary before pulling the trigger. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had no chance of stopping the shot.

ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC remained in their respective second and third position on the league table after today's result. While the Mariners are tied on points with leaders Mumbai City (16), Bengaluru have 12 from seven outings.

Added time: 5 minutes.

2020-12-21T15:48:37Z

The Blues only have five minutes to equalise. A late comeback incoming or will the Mariners get three points?

90' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution.

2020-12-21T15:48:02Z

Glan Martins replaces Edu Garcia.

86' Bengaluru - Substitution.

2020-12-21T15:44:16Z

Semboi Haokip replaces Rahul Bheke. Cuadrat seems desperate for an equaliser. Can they find one?

84' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution.

2020-12-21T15:42:19Z

Prabir Das replaces David Williams. Habas shutting shop with six-minute of regulation time left.

BFC unable to break ATKMB's defensive organisaton

2020-12-21T15:41:10Z

Bengaluru are trying their hearts out to score an equaliser but are unable to breach ATK Mohun Bagan's defensive organisation.

76' Gurpreet makes a crucial save.

2020-12-21T15:33:45Z

Manvir Singh receives a pass from Manvir on the right edge of the box and the striker goes for the goal but Gurpreet blocks the shot from going in with his left foot.

74' Cleiton comes close to equalise!

2020-12-21T15:31:47Z

Leon Augustine finds Suresh inside the box with a through ball and Suresh squares it in the middle for Cleiton but the Brazilian fails to bury the chance from a close range.

73' Mohun Bagan - Substitution

2020-12-21T15:31:03Z

Jayesh Rane replaces Pronay Halder at the middle of the park.

Krishna's attempts goes above the crossbar!

2020-12-21T15:28:16Z

Krishna receives a long ball from Tiri in the air and takes a first time shot but the ball goes way above the crossbar.

62' Cuadrat makes 3 changes!

2020-12-21T15:19:51Z

Fran Gonzalez, Kristian Opseth and Leon Augustin replace Erik Paartalu, Deshorn Brown and Pratik Choudhary.

61' Sunil Chhetri fails to connect a header!

2020-12-21T15:18:59Z

An inch-perfect corner from Dimas Delgado goes wasted as Sunil Chhetri fails to connect his head to the ball.

54' Manvir fails to keep his shot on target.

2020-12-21T15:12:23Z

Manvir Singh chases a through ball from Pronay Halder and attempts a shot from a wide-angle but it sails over the crossbar.

51' Williams long-range shot goes wide!

2020-12-21T15:09:44Z

David Williams attempts a shot from the edge of the box after receiving a pass from Roy Krishna and the ball goes just above the crossbar.

46' Bengaluru FC - Substitution.

2020-12-21T15:06:25Z

Suresh Wangjam replaces Udanta Singh.

Second half kicks-off!

2020-12-21T15:03:20Z

The second half is underway!

HALF-TIME: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru FC.

2020-12-21T14:47:14Z

ATK Mohun Bagan lead at half time

The Green and Maroons are in front after the first 45 minutes and have completely dominated proceedings in this half.

Added time: 2 minutes.

2020-12-21T14:46:34Z

Can Bengaluru equalise before the half time whistle?

ATK Mohun Bagan in the driver's seat.

2020-12-21T14:43:18Z

Antonio Habas' side has shown complete domination in the first half so far and are rightly in front. Bengaluru have hardly managed to penetrate in their attacking third.

33' Goalll! David Williams scores the opening goal.

2020-12-21T14:33:58Z

Williams gives Mohun Bagan the lead.

Oh my god! What a hit David Williams. The Australian forward cuts in from the left, goes past two Bengaluru players and takes a shot from the edge of the box which goes straight into the goal. 
30' Cooling break.

2020-12-21T14:31:26Z

The teams go into a short break after 30 minutes of intense action.

26' ATK Mohun Bagan dominating.

2020-12-21T14:26:57Z

The Green and Maroons looked a changed side tonight as they are commanding proceedings and creating more chances so far in the match.

22' Manvir comes close!

2020-12-21T14:22:52Z

Bose picks up a pass from Tiri on the left flank and keeps a low pass inside the box and Manvir goes for the goal first-time but in the end Gurpreet collects the ball comfortably. Poor attempts by the Mohun Bagan striker.

19' Paartalu's header on target.

2020-12-21T14:20:40Z

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu sends a long ball from near the centre circle which Paartalu meets inside the box and attempts a first-time header but the ball goes straight to Arindam. First proper chance for the Blues in the match.

16' Krishna comes close to scoring!

2020-12-21T14:17:03Z

David Williams lobs a through ball for Krishna inside the box who receives the ball perfectly but fails to control thereafter as Juanan does well to cover him and blocks Krishna's shot.

11' First chance for ATK Mohun Bagan.

2020-12-21T14:11:55Z

Edu Garcia picks up a pass from Roy Krishna on the left edge of the box and squares it in the middle for Manvir but Rahul Bheke intercepts the ball and clears first-time.

6' David Williams' header goes above crossbar.

2020-12-21T14:06:55Z

Edu Garcia sends a curling free-kick inside the box and David Williams rises high and attempts a header but it goes above the crossbar. The offside flag is also raised against the Australian.

5' Free-kick to ATK Mohun Bagan.

2020-12-21T14:05:39Z

Juanan brings down Roy Krishna as the Fijian tries to make a run down the right flank. The Spanish defender booked for his challenge.

KICK-OFF!

2020-12-21T14:01:22Z

Bengaluru FC get us underway,

BFC unbeaten in their last two matches against MB

2020-12-21T13:39:22Z

The last time these two sides came face to face was in the semifinal of the Super Cup in 2018 in Bhubaneswar were the Blues came back from behind to beat Mohun Bagan 4-2. Before that the two teams faced each other in the final of Federation Cup 2017 in Cuttack where the Blues once again defeated the Kolkata giants 2-0.

Old rivals meet again.

2020-12-21T13:36:59Z

The rivalry between the two clubs dates back to their I-League days. The Blues and the Green and Maroons have fought memorable battles in the past but the most memorable clash, especially for the Kolkata club has to be the final matchday of the I-League 2014-15 season in Bengaluru were Mohun Bagan scored a last-minute goal and held the Blues to a 1-1 draw and clinched the title.

Three changes in Bengaluru XI, One in ATK Mohun Bagan

2020-12-21T13:34:09Z

Carles Cuadrat makes three changes in the Bengaluru lineup from their last game. Rahul Bheke, Udanta Singh and Deshorn Brown comes in place Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam and Kristian Opseth. Bheke slots in the left-back position replacing Kuruniyan who is out of action with injury.

Antonio Habas, on the other hand, makes just one change in ATK Mohun Bagan's winning combination as Edu Garcia replaces Jayesh Rane at the centre of the park.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC

2020-12-21T13:20:46Z

In a top of the table clash, old foes Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan lock horns for the first time in ISL. Follow the big-ticket ISL clash in real time with Goal.