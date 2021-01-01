India vs Oman LIVE: Follow the international friendly match in real time

Captain Jhingan!
2021-03-25T13:25:03Z
Sandesh Jhingan will be leading the Indian side against Oman in absence of Sunil Chhetri. The last time the ATK Mohun Bagan defender lead the Indian side was in a friendly game against China in October 2018 which ended in a goalless draw.
6 debutants
2021-03-25T13:20:43Z
Six Indian players, Ashutosh Mehta, Chinglensana Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Bipin Singh, Jeakson Singh and Akash Mishra make their international debuts today.
Team news!
2021-03-25T13:18:56Z
India XI to take on Oman tonight 👇— Goal India (@Goal_India) March 25, 2021
6️⃣ debutants in the starting lineup 🤩#INDOMA #IndianFootball #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/qr9Q9clSlw
India vs Oman
2021-03-25T12:28:43Z
Follow Live action with Goal as India take on Oman in an international friendly match at the Maktoom Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai.