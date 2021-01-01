Live Blog

India vs Oman LIVE: Follow the international friendly match in real time

The Indian football team is back in action after a gap of 492 days as they take on Oman in a friendly clash...

Updated
Oman India
AIFF Media

Captain Jhingan!

2021-03-25T13:25:03Z

Sandesh Jhingan will be leading the Indian side against Oman in absence of Sunil Chhetri. The last time the ATK Mohun Bagan defender lead the Indian side was in a friendly game against China in October 2018 which ended in a goalless draw.

6 debutants

2021-03-25T13:20:43Z

Six Indian players, Ashutosh Mehta, Chinglensana Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Bipin Singh, Jeakson Singh and Akash Mishra make their international debuts today.

India vs Oman

2021-03-25T12:28:43Z

Follow Live action with Goal as India take on Oman in an international friendly match at the Maktoom Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai.