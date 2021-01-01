Live Blog

India 0-0 Sri Lanka: Follow the SAFF Championship 2021 action LIVE

Igor Stimac's men are looking to put up their first three points on the board in the ongoing SAFF Cup

Igor Stimac India
HALF-TIME

2021-10-07T11:51:18Z

It's a goalless affair so far

Sri Lanka can celebrate the half as theirs. Even though they failed to create as many chances as India, they were able to isolate Sunil Chhetri to frustration and block out most of the wing play by the Blue Tigers. Liston will be guilty of not handing India at least a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Four minutes added time

2021-10-07T11:40:35Z

India 0-0 Sri Lanka

A huge shout-out to the Sri Lankan team for keeping the goal-line nil-nil so far. Asikur Rahuman, Duckson Puslas, Kavindu Ishan all doing well in defence for the Golden Army.

Bose has headed wide off Thapa's corner. It was India's fourth of the match as Sri Lanka are yet to earn one for themselves.

Chhetri is visibly frustrated

2021-10-07T11:34:30Z

A rather poor display by India despite having a lion's share of the ball. Ineffective from all their set-pieces and not doing much with the ball in open play either. The chances dropped could come back to haunt them. 

Chhetri is seen parting a few words with a few of his team-mates such as Liston after the latter won the ball and gave it right back to the opponents while trying to find his captain in the box.

22' Will you get a better chance?

2021-10-07T11:24:06Z

Liston is unmarked in the Sri Lanka box and is on the end of an accurate cross by Udanta from the right. His header flies over the horizontal.

15' Chhetri in sight!

2021-10-07T11:15:25Z

Mandar spots the run of Chhetri in the box but the cross is punched away by Sri Lanka goalkeeper Sujan Perera who was alert to the threat.

Who will score first?

2021-10-07T11:10:30Z

There's a 98-point gap between the two teams' latest FIFA Rankings with India at 107th in the world ahead of this edition of the SAFF Championship.

The first shot, though not on target, by Sri Lankan midfielder Ahmed Waseem Razeek. India are yet to register their first shot in this match, although they have around 75% of ball possession.

India are third

2021-10-07T11:04:18Z

With Maldives taking on Bangladesh in the other game of Matchday 3 later today evening, India are currently third in the group with 4 points from 1 game. Nepal are on top with 6 points off their two wins in the tournament so far, and Sri Lanka at the bottom after two defeats.

KICK-OFF!

2021-10-07T11:01:14Z

India, in blue, get us underway in Male against Sri Lanka who are sporting a white kit and playing from right to left in the first half.

The options from the bench for India

2021-10-07T10:58:43Z

Brandon, Sahal start on the bench

India substitutes: Sana, Apuia, Manvir, Brandon, Farukh, Dheeraj (GK), Jeakson, Yasir, Sahal, Kotal, Rahim, Kaith (GK) 

India vs Sri Lanka

2021-10-07T10:52:38Z

Can India get three points?

Hello and welcome to the SAFF Championship 2021 tie between India and Sri Lanka at the National Football Team in Male, Maldives. The Blue Tigers drew their last outing 1-1 against a 10-man Bangladeshi side while their south western neighbours were on the wrong side of a 2-3 result against Nepal in their previous fixture of the tournament.