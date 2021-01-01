Live Blog

Hyderabad FC 1-1 Odisha FC: Cole Alexander secures a point for struggling Odisha

Halicharan Narzary and Cole Alexander got on the scoresheet...

Full-time: Hyderabad FC 1-1 Odisha FC

2021-01-19T15:53:17Z

Odisha FC cancelled out the slender lead taken by Hyderabad FC in the first-half to settle for 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League clash. 

Halicharan Narzaray (13') scored the opening goal for Hyderabad FC while Cole Alexander equalised (51') for Odisha FC. 

Liston Colaco once used his space to run past the Odisha FC defenders and laid the ball for Halicharan who came steaming in to hit the ball at the back of net while Odisha FC equalised through Cole Alexander after Mauricio held on the battle with Hyderabad FC defenders to pass the ball to him who hit the ball to the far post as Kattimani remained unmoved. 

Hyderabad FC are on the fourth place with 17 points while Odisha remain at the bottom with seven.

 

93 - Odisha FC on the break

2021-01-19T15:51:54Z

Odisha FC on the break through Nandhakumar on the left flank but his lone run has been cut short by the Hyderbad defence

88 - Goal-line save!

2021-01-19T15:47:10Z

Continous barrage of attack from Odisha FC as Akash Mishra does well to keep the shot from Nandhakumar away by clearing it off the goalline. It has crossed the goalkeeper who charged down in anticipation

87 - Brilliant inter-link play from Odisha

2021-01-19T15:45:40Z

Odisha FC attack from the right flank as they exchange a number of passes but the final one is not good enough to make the most of their build up 

84 - Corner for Hyderabad FC

2021-01-19T15:43:00Z

The delivery from the right flank is cleared away easily by Odisha FC defense 

78 - Half-chance for Hyderabad FC

2021-01-19T15:37:04Z

Colaco again control the ball from the right flank to lay it for his man in the centre who chips it just over crossbar

72 - Odisha FC keeping possession

2021-01-19T15:30:44Z

Odisha FC happy to keep possession off the ball as Mauricio attacks through the left flank and goes for a lob which hits the crossbar after Mishra heads it and goes out. How did that stay out?

69 - One on one battle

2021-01-19T15:27:27Z

Jerry looks to control the ball on the right flank as he goes one on one with Mishra and loses possession. Few words exchanged

58 - Shout for penalty

2021-01-19T15:17:02Z

Colaco runs down the right flank and then goes for a shot as it hits the hand off Bora clearly with the players going up to appeal. But the referee is not convinced

56 - Free-kick for Hyderabad Fc

2021-01-19T15:14:52Z

Sastre delivers the ball from the left flank to find Aridane in the box who heads the ball wide off the far post

51- GOAL!

2021-01-19T15:08:59Z

Odisha FC equalise through Cole Alexander. Mauricio held on the battle with Hyderabad FC defenders to pass the ball to Alexander who hit the ball to the far post as Kattimani remained unmoved. He did not anticipate the goal

48 - Hyderabad FC causing trouble again

2021-01-19T15:07:19Z

Halicharan and Liston combine well again as the former tames the Odisha FC defenders inside the box and then turn to lay the ball for the latter but his shot goes out for a goalkick

46 - Early corner for Odisha FC

2021-01-19T15:04:42Z

Early corner for Odisha FC but the danger is cleared off by Kattimani

Second half gets underway

2021-01-19T15:03:18Z

Odisha FC get the second half underway

Half-time: Hyderabad FC 1-0 Odisha FC

2021-01-19T14:48:34Z

Hyderabad FC lead through a goal from Halicharan Narzaray. Liston Colaco has been brilliant throughout the passage of play as he created ample of chances from the right flank 

45+2 - Brilliant run from Mauricio

2021-01-19T14:46:59Z

Glimmer of hope from Odisha FC attack as Mauricio runs past the Hyderabad FC defenders from the right flank and takes a shot which hits the opposition players and falls for the OFC player who hits a wayward shot for goalkick

42 - Brilliantly taken free-kick

2021-01-19T14:44:23Z

Colaco takes a powerful free-kick from around 26 yards out but Arshdeep punches it away. Perhaps one of the finest free-kicks taken this season

41 - Good save!

2021-01-19T14:43:17Z

Another bit of good play from Hyderabad FC as the ball falls in space for Halicharan who goes inside the box to take a shot but Arshdeep charges in to keep it away

37 - Hyderabad hits the post

2021-01-19T14:39:08Z

Great work from Hyderabad FC on the right flank as Aridane passes the ball to Halicharan in space who is unmarked and goes for a shot but the ball hits the post. 

35 - Continuous attack from Hyderabad FC

2021-01-19T14:37:00Z

Liston waits for support on the right and then passes the ball to Yasir who then lays the ball to the centre but the shot from the Hyderabad FC player is off target

29 - Corner for Hyderabad FC

2021-01-19T14:30:17Z

Liston finds Rai in support on the right flank as he makes an overlapping run and then dribbles the ball past the Odisha defenders to take a shot which goes outside the line after taking a hit off the opposition player

25 - Liston goes for the spectacular

2021-01-19T14:26:46Z

Once again space for Liston on the right flank as he looks to go for a long ranger but the ball lands way past the far post. Liston is quick to raise his arms in the air and apologise for the wayward attempt 

22 - Chance for Hyderabad FC

2021-01-19T14:23:56Z

Cheeky play from Asish Rai as he throws in the ball and then gets it back to run past the Odisha defenders and then lays the ball for Aridane in space who hits it into the save gloves off Asrshdeep Singh

16 - Hyderabad FC on the attack

2021-01-19T14:18:29Z

Hyderabad FC looking to attack again from the right flank as Asish Rain finds himself in space and whips the ball to the centre but his target man fails to make the most of it

12 - GOAL!

2021-01-19T14:13:42Z

Hyderabad FC take lead. Colaco once again uses his space to run past the Odisha FC defenders and lays the ball for Halicharan who comes steaming in to hit the ball at the back of net 

8 - Liston on the run

2021-01-19T14:10:20Z

Brilliantly headed ball to find Liston on the right flank but a bit too heavy as the Odisha FC defender clears off the danger

7 - Throw in for Hyderabad FC

2021-01-19T14:08:26Z

Hyderabad FC happy to settle in possession as Akash Mishra takes the throw in and the ball fall for Chinglensana who backpasses it. Odisha FC forwards are trying to play the high pressing game

3 - First shot on target

2021-01-19T14:04:56Z

Mauricio has the first shot on the goal from the left flank, no power on it, as Kattimani holds on the ball easily 

2 - Hyderabad FC on the attack

2021-01-19T14:03:17Z

Brilliant ball played to Liston Colaco in space on the right flank as he dribbles it inside the box to find Mohammad Yasit, unmarked, but he goes for a wayward shot from outside the box

Kick off!

2021-01-19T14:01:06Z

Hyderabad FC get the ball rolling in a crucial match

2021-01-19T13:19:25Z

Odisha FC XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Gaurav Bora, Jacob Tratt, Rakesh Pradhan, Cole Alexander (C), Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu

2021-01-19T13:18:58Z

Hyderabad FC XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Lluis Sastre, Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana (C), Liston Colaco.

Welcome to the live coverage

2021-01-19T13:17:15Z

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC