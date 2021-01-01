Hyderabad FC 1-1 Odisha FC: Cole Alexander secures a point for struggling Odisha

Odisha FC cancelled out the slender lead taken by Hyderabad FC in the first-half to settle for 1-1 draw in the clash.

Halicharan Narzaray (13') scored the opening goal for Hyderabad FC while Cole Alexander equalised (51') for Odisha FC.

Liston Colaco once used his space to run past the Odisha FC defenders and laid the ball for Halicharan who came steaming in to hit the ball at the back of net while Odisha FC equalised through Cole Alexander after Mauricio held on the battle with Hyderabad FC defenders to pass the ball to him who hit the ball to the far post as Kattimani remained unmoved.

Hyderabad FC are on the fourth place with 17 points while Odisha remain at the bottom with seven.