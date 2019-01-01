Flamengo fire: Training centre blaze claims 10 lives as others suffer injuries

Messages of support are flooding in for those affected by the fire, among them Brazilian club Chapecoense, who know tragedy too well themselves.

"Forza, FLAMENGO! We are very sad and shaken by the news of the fire that struck the nest of the Urubu, leaving countless victims," the club tweeted.

"We extend our desire for strength to the brothers @Flamengo and to all the relatives of those affected. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."