FIFA's The Best awards LIVE: Van Dijk vs Messi vs Ronaldo & all winners revealed

A big statement from the women's Coach Phil Neville on the green carpet, who is also up for an award tonight!

"The World Cup was, personally, in terms of my career, one of the highlights, as well as just being involved in the women's game and the momentum that we've got," he said.

"It makes me really proud to be involved in such a great year for women's football. I really hope Lucy [Bronze] gets the award. She's one of the best players in the world, if not the best. To work with her day in and day out is a privilege."