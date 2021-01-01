FC Goa 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

27' Subhasish Bose's header hits the crossbar
Edu Garcia curls in a corner inside the box and Bose attempts a header. The Ball drops on the ground and then hits the crossbar! Unlucky!
End to end action
Both teams are playing attacking football as we see an end to end action in the first 20 minutes of the match. Who will score first?
18' Prabir Das keep his shot on target
Roy Krishna switches play and finds Prabir with a through ball on the right flank who enters the box and goes for goal but fails to trouble Naveen Kumar in the end.
16' Ortiz fails to keep header on target
Brandon sends in an in-swinging free-kick inside the box and Ortiz attempts a header but the ball sails over the crossbar.
10' Noguera's shot just goes wide1
Saviour Gama feeds Jorge Ortiz with a pass on the edge of the box who in turn, squares the ball to Noguera. The midfielder pulls the trigger but the ball goes wide!
7' ATK Mohun Bagan looks a changed side
The Mariners who are known to play defensive football are going all guns blazing right from the off tonight.
2' Garcias attempt goes wide!
Edu Garcia picks up a pass from Carl MacHugh on the edge of the box and attempts a shot but it goes wide!
KICK-OFF!
FC Goa get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium.
Red hot FC Goa!
+3.86 - FC Goa are the team with the best differential between expected goals *12.14 and actual goals scored (16) after MD12 in this ISL campaign (+3.86 xG value). Smashing.
McHugh, Prabir returns to starting XI
Carl McHugh is back from injury and is starting along with Prabir Das. Antonio Habas makes three changes in the lineup which lost to Mumbai City. Prabir Das, Carl McHugh and SK Sahil replace Manvir Singh, Glan Martins and Javier Hernandez.
FC Goa unchanged
Juan Ferrando prefers to keep Igor Angulo on the bench again as he fields an unchanged FC Goa lineup against ATK Mohun Bagan.
Team news!
McHugh returns, Angulo on bench
McHugh returns, Angulo on bench
FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.