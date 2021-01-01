Euros Matchday LIVE: Wales play Switzerland, Denmark face Finland, Belgium take on Russia

Gareth Bale says he is “not worried” about his goal drought as he prepares to lead Wales in their Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland in Baku.

The Real Madrid forward is Wales’ all-time leading goal scorer but goes into the European Championship without a goal in his last 11 international appearances stretching back nearly two years.

However, the 31-year-old believes he is still contributing enough to the team and is confident he will find the back of the net again sooner rather than later.

