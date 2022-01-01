GOAL's Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts' reaction to the draw: "It’s a group Arsenal should comfortably get out of, but there are some tricky looking away ties there. Mikel Arteta is taking the Europa League very seriously this season so he will not be taking any of the ties lightly. He will rotate his squad and give others some minutes, but he will still pick a side he believes will ensure Arsenal can top their group.

PSV is clearly the most eye-catching clash, especially given the fact Ruud van Nistlerooy - a man Arsenal fans love to hate - is their manager. Van Nistlerooy’s presence should generate plenty of spice around that game and if Arsenal can come out on top across those two fixtures against the Dutch side, they should have more than enough to get through the rest of the group."