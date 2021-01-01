Live Blog

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Ukraine vs North Macedonia, Denmark vs Belgium, Netherlands vs Austria updates, news and TV reaction

Join us for live updates from all of the day's European Championship fixtures, including the latest news from the camps & TV reaction

Updated
Ukraine North Macedonia Euro 2020
Breaks down

2021-06-17T13:18:10Z

Pandev wriggles clear down the Macedonia left. He lacks support and a pass inside is not the best and easily cut out. Lacking that bit of quality at the moment that could make the difference.

Side netting

2021-06-17T13:16:34Z

Elmas with some clever movement inside the box that allows him to meet a low cross from the right. He turns the ball goalwards, but hasn't quite got his angles right and finds the side netting.

Off target

2021-06-17T13:14:53Z

Bardi finds space 25 yards from goal, but see his shot blocked. The ball breaks to Nikolov, who gets his effort all wrong and ends up firing towards the corner flag.

Holding firm

2021-06-17T13:12:55Z

Macedonia squander possession and are caught on the counter. Yaremchuck ends up looping an effort goalwards, but the flag goals up and Dimitrievski claims with ease anyway.

 

Ukraine Macedonia Euro 2020
Sight of goal

2021-06-17T13:11:11Z

Ristiovski gets back to slide in on Yaremchuck as he closes in on goal. The Ukraine striker looks to square when presented with a clear sight of the target - too nice for his own good.

Dealt with

2021-06-17T13:07:54Z

Macedonia wobble for a moment, but eventually clear the corner. Malinovskyi works Dimitrievski with another low drive that has to be turned behind. A deep set-piece to the back post sees Yarmolenko slice behind under pressue and falling to the turf.

Pushing on

2021-06-17T13:06:27Z

Ukraine growing into the contest. They move the ball confidently across the final third but can't pick a hole in the Macedonia defence. The ball keeps dropping their way, though, and Yarmolenko sees a right-footed effort from the edge of the box deflected behind.

High boot

2021-06-17T13:04:13Z

Ristovski takes a kick to the face, but will be fine to continue. Ukraine push for the first time and Karavaev fires a wild effort over the top from distance after a poor punch from Dimitrievski.

South American flavour

2021-06-17T13:01:48Z

Today's referee, at the European Championship, is from Argentina! He has had a couple of early free-kicks to award but it has been a cagey start on the whole. Elmas does make one break down the middle, but the ball skids off the surface and through to Buschchan.

First half begins

2021-06-17T13:00:09Z

We are up and running in Bucharest. Those in attendance are doing their best to generate an inspirational atmosphere for those on the field.

Almost ready

2021-06-17T12:54:00Z

The players are out and we are ready for the anthems. Big game for both sides and their hopes of progressing out of Group C and into the knockout stages.

Old school

2021-06-17T12:50:00Z

Ukraine's wonderkid

2021-06-17T12:45:00Z

Ilya Zabarnyi is in the Ukraine side and will be looking to catch the eye again today.

He is the youngest defender at Euro 2020, has been compared to Kalidou Koulibaly and sparked talk of interest from Chelsea - not bad for an 18-year-old.

Find out more about an exciting prospect here.

Ilya Zabarnyi
Where do both sides stand?

2021-06-17T12:30:00Z

Both teams conceded three goals in their opening fixtures of Euro 2020 and are still on the lookout for their first points as a result.

North Macedonia suffered a late collapse against Austria when suffering a 3-1 defeat, with two decisive efforts recorded in the final 12 minutes.

Ukraine were also struck by a late sucker punch, with Denzel Dumfries snatching the Netherlands an 85th-minute winner in an encounter that finished 3-2.

Cone training!

2021-06-17T12:20:00Z

North Macedonia have been readying themselves for this contest in a rather unusual manner!

What has been said?

2021-06-17T12:15:00Z

Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine coach: "North Macedonia deserve respect. They have character, they have outstanding leaders and a well-established playing system. They almost always play 5-3-2 and like to counterattack. They are good scrappers. We don't expect any gifts."

Mykola Matviyenko, Ukraine defender: "It's one of the most important games at this stage. It's a must-win for us, and we'll do our best to get three points. [Goran] Pandev is a very experienced footballer who has played in some very good teams. It's obvious he is a high-class player; he controls the ball well. He's showed how well he can play at this tournament."

Aleksandar Trajkovski, North Macedonia forward: "This team will never surrender. We will fight to the end, then we will see what happens. We will not give up; we will fight to get through the group and make everyone back at home proud enough to take to the streets."

Roman Yaremchuk, Ukraine forward: "North Macedonia don't have players like [Memphis] Depay, [Frenkie] de Jong or [Georginio] Wijnaldum, but they have a real team spirit, I can sense it. They have the right idea on the pitch, and they fight hard. It'll be one of the toughest matches ever for our team. We just have to focus on our game, respect the opposition, and be aggressive."

North Macedonia team

2021-06-17T12:04:00Z

Starting XI: Dimitrievski, Musliu, Velkoski, Ristovski, Alioski, Nikolov, Ademi, Spirovski, Bardhi, Pandev, Elmas.

Subs: Bejtulai, Ristevski, Trickovski, Trajkovski, Hasani, Jankov, Kostadinov, Siskovski, Radeski, Avramovski.

Ukraine team

2021-06-17T12:03:00Z

Starting XI: Bushchan, Matvyenko, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Karavaev, Zinchenko, Stepanenko, Shaparenko, Yarmolenko, Malinovskiy, Yaremchuk.

Subs: Sobol, Sudakov, Kryvtsov, Sydorchuk, Marlos, Pyatov, Makarenko, Tsygankov, Besyedin, Trubin, Tymchyk, Dovbyk.

Today's fixtures

2021-06-17T12:02:00Z

All of Thursday's action

⚽️ Ukraine vs North Macedonia 
⏱  2pm BST (9am ET)
🏟. National Arena, Bucharest

⚽️ Denmark vs Belgium
⏱  5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟. Telia Parken, Copenhagen

⚽️ Netherlands vs Austria
⏱  8pm BST (3pm ET)
🏟. Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam

Here are all of today's games across the world

Welcome to day seven of Euro 2020!

2021-06-17T12:00:00Z

The big games keep on coming at Euro 2020, with Goal on hand to keep you across all of the action from this summer's festival of continental football.

Today sees Denmark back in action as Christian Eriksen continues his recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered at the weekend, with the Danes facing a star-studded Belgium side at 5pm BST (12pm ET).

Prior to that, Ukraine and North Macedonia will get Thursday's ball rolling at 2pm (9am), with both sides going in search of their first points.

An ambitious Netherlands team will be involved in today's final fixture, with Frank de Boer's side taking on Austria at 8pm (3pm).