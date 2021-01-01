Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary, Slovakia vs Spain updates, news & TV reaction

Having smashed the all-time single-season goal record in the Bundesliga, hopes had been high that Robert Lewandowski could have inspired Poland to similar success on the European stage.

Alas, for Paulo Sousa and company, it has been a tough run in Group E. An opening defeat truly put the proverbial cat among the pigeons for them and while they battled back to snag a draw with Spain - aided by a miscued penalty kick and a bit of woodwork - they still have hard work to do.

A win against the table-toppers will catapult them into the top three - and with it an automatic place too, given that four points will be more than enough in the third-place ranking race.