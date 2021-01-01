Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Wales, Switzerland vs Turkey updates, news and TV reaction

Twisty tiebreakers set to play a part?
Victory for Turkey, in a stadium where they are likely to hold something of a partisan advantage given their close links with Azerbaijan, would be enough to see them finish third, though they can go no higher.
Switzerland, on the other hand, know that a draw would see them come third in Group A - but that their haul of two points would leave them very much an outside bet to succeed in the third-place rankings.
A win would put them on four points, and this is where it could get a little mathematical. If Wales lose in Rome, both sides would be level on four points - and a number of tiebreakers, from goals scored to disciplinary points accumulated, may be needed to split the pair for second place.
What's the breakdown?
Let's cut to the chase, shall we? Italy are safe and sound in the mix for the next round, an imperious six-goal streak across two games setting them out as arguably the form side of the tournament so far. They have six points.
Two behind them on four are today's opponents Wales. Given that a four-point haul is likely enough to see them through on third-place rankings come Wednesday, they may be safe already.
But in simple mathematical terms, a draw for them in Rome takes them to five - a total neither Switzerland with a solitary point, nor Turkey with zero to show so far, can catch regardless of their own result in Baku at the same time.
Today's order of play
While tomorrow and Wednesday will provide quadruple delights with eight sides across two groups set to duke it out each day, it's a one-pot affair only to get us underway - but what an intriguing foursome it is.
It's Group A, where part-hosts Italy have already booked their spot in the last-16, and where Wales, Switzerland and Turkey all remain in with a shout of joining them.
Two titanic ties await, and for a spot of double jeopardy, both will kick off simultaneously. That means, live from the Olympic Stadium in Baku, and Stadio Olimpico in Rome, it's:
Switzerland v Turkey (1700)
Italy v Wales (1700)
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage of Euro 2020!
Are you sitting comfortably? Good - because it's about to get a whole lot hotter for the two-dozen teams that make up the final round of the tournament's group stage.
Over the next four days, the best - or at least, two-thirds - will be separated from the rest as nations battle out for a spot in the knockout rounds - and by the end of Wednesday night, we'll know just who is still on the road to Wembley.
This isn't quite yet the back end of the matinee season - but for eight sides, it will be an early curtain call that beckons over the coming week.