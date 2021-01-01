Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Wales, Switzerland vs Turkey updates, news and TV reaction

Victory for Turkey, in a stadium where they are likely to hold something of a partisan advantage given their close links with Azerbaijan, would be enough to see them finish third, though they can go no higher.

Switzerland, on the other hand, know that a draw would see them come third in Group A - but that their haul of two points would leave them very much an outside bet to succeed in the third-place rankings.

A win would put them on four points, and this is where it could get a little mathematical. If Wales lose in Rome, both sides would be level on four points - and a number of tiebreakers, from goals scored to disciplinary points accumulated, may be needed to split the pair for second place.