Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Finland vs Russia, Turkey vs Wales, Italy vs Switzerland updates, news and TV reaction

Pukki & Finland begin warming up at Saint Petersburg Stadium
Russia aiming to break six match winless run
Russia have not won any of their last six matches in European Championship competition, including four losses and two draws.
Their defeat to Belgium was their third on the bounce, but Stanislav Cherchesov will be aiming to halt that run this afternoon..
What's been said?
Finland can book their place in the round of 16 with a win against Russia, who need to bounce back from their defeat to Belgium with a final fixture against Denmark on the horizon.
Finland boss Markku Kanerva is hoping his side will be fully focused despite still reeling from the trauma of witnessing Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest before completing their 1-0 victory against Denmark on matchday one.
“Certainly it will remain in our minds, even after the tournament," he has said. "Maybe we will be able to appreciate the (Denmark) win even more.
“But it is not an easy task for all of us to concentrate only on football because there were bigger things than football in play.
“We want to be fully focused for the match against Russia. We’re still on the road.”
His opposite number, Stanislav Cherchesov of Russia, has added: "Finland have just beaten Denmark; they are a tough, organised team. They defend deep and are dangerous on the counter. We'll have to do our best to break them down and avoid giving them chances on the break."
Russia team
Starting XI: Safonov; Mario Fernandes, Diveev, Ozdoev, Barinov, Zobnin, Dzhikiya, Miranchuk, Golovin, Dzyuba, Kuzyaev
Finland team
Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki leads the line once again for Markku Kanerva's side, while captain Tim Sparv has been replaced by Rasmus Schuller..
Starting XI: Hradecky; Toivio, Arajuuri, O'Shaughnessy, Raitala, Lod, Schuller, Kamara, Uronen, Pohjanpalo, Pukki
Today's fixtures
All of Wednesday's action
⚽️ Finland vs Russia
⏱ 2pm BST (9am ET)
🏟. Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia
⚽️ Wales vs Turkey
⏱ 5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟. Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan
⚽️ Italy vs Switzerland
⏱ 8pm BST (5pm ET)
🏟. Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Welcome to day six of Euro 2020!
The big games keep on coming at Euro 2020, with Goal on hand to keep you across all of the action from this summer's festival of continental football.
Today sees the start of the second round of group stage matches, starting with Finland taking on Russia in a Pool B clash at 2pm BST (9am ET).
Group A will then take centre stage as Wales prepare to meet Turkey at 5pm (12pm) before Italy clash with Switzerland at 8pm (3pm).