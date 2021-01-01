Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Czech Republic vs Denmark, Ukraine vs England updates, news and TV reaction

To paraphrase a familar saying - and also Bane in The Dark Knight Rises - speak of the devil and he shall appear.

Patrick Schick pops up to cut into Denmark's box now and sees an attempted hook shot deflected out for a corner.

It goes badly wrong for the Czechs though; not only to they fail to follow up, but Denmark counter at a blistering clip, with Mikkel Damsgaard unable to quite pull a near one-on-one chance around Vaclik down the other end.