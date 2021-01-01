Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: England vs Croatia, Netherlands vs Ukraine updates, news & reaction

Eriksen 'stable' & sent greetings to Denmark team
The world watched on yesterday as Denmark's star player collapsed on the pitch during his country's game against Finland.
Concern rippled through Parken Stadium as it became clear that a life-threatening situation was happening and medical staff leapt into action.
Social media was a sea of Denmark flags, with players, clubs and fans all sending positive wishes to Eriksen and his family.
Thankfully, the playmaker's condition was stabilised and the Danish football association (DBU) provided an update this morning.
"This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his team-mates," the statement on the DBU's official Twitter account read. "His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination.
"The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident.
"We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players the Royal Families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc.
"We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA, where we will make sure they are all passed on to Christian and his family."
⚽️ England vs Croatia
⏱ 2pm BST (9am ET)
🏟. Wembley, London
⚽️ Austria vs North Macedonia
⏱ 5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟. Arena Nationala, Bucharest
⚽️ Netherlands vs Ukraine
⏱ 8pm BST (5pm ET)
🏟. Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam
Day 3️⃣ of Euro 2020 is here!
Welcome to Goal's live coverage of Euro 2020. It's day three of the tournament and there is plenty to look forward to.
Gareth Southgate's England are among the tournament favourites and they kick off their campaign against Croatia at Wembley at 2pm BST (9am ET).
That's followed at 5pm BST (12 noon ET) by Austria's game against the Goran Pandev-led tournament new-comers North Macedonia - that game takes place in Bucharest.
The final game of the evening sees Netherlands play Ukraine at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam and that match has an 8pm BST 3pm kick-off.
Of course, Tuesday was marred by traumatic scenes in Denmark as Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and a medical emergency was declared.
An outpouring of support ensued and the Inter star is thankfully now in a stable condition, but we'll have any new updates from the Danish camp on that front as well.
Stay tuned for all the action!