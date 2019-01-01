Live Blog

Emiliano Sala missing plane: No survivors expected as Cardiff record signing feared dead

Fears are growing over the safety of the Argentine striker, who was reportedly on board a plane that went missing over the English Channel

Updated
Lineker: Hopefully, somehow, they'll be found and safe

2019-01-22T13:10:46Z

'A fairy tale that's turned into a drama'

2019-01-22T12:56:10Z

Angers coach Stephane Moulin has spoken of Sala in his pre-match press conference ahead of an encounter with Nimes on Wednesday.

"The disappearance of the plane in which Emiliano Sala was in... it's a fairy tale that's turned into a drama," he said.

"It's hard to talk about football today. I've been personally affected."

Labat on Sala: He reminded me of Papin

2019-01-22T12:50:41Z

Pierre Labat, who convinced Bordeaux to sign Sala in 2010, has spoken with Adrien Mathieu of Goal France.

"Of course the news hurts me," he said. "We felt he had other qualities beyond football. If this news were to be confirmed, it would be a loss to society beyond the world of sport.

"He had such determination to succeed, despite his technical shortcomings. He quickly corrected that in France, with a rather surprising quality in front of goal. He reminded me of a young Jean-Pierre Papin at Valenciennes.

"He got on well with the other young players at Bordeaux and loved it there.

"He's a very interesting person and I think that Nantes coach Vahid Halilhodzic had strengthened him further mentally in just a few weeks."

Plane search: the current state of play

2019-01-22T12:35:41Z

Here's what we know so far

  • French aviation authorities have confirmed that Sala was on board the plane that has disappeared.
  • Guernsey police have indicated that their search has so far brought up nothing.
  • Channel Islands Air Search are not optimistic that there will be survivors.

The scene in Nantes

2019-01-22T12:32:53Z

It's all quiet at Nantes' training ground at la Jonliere currently.

 

 

Nimes send their well wishes

2019-01-22T12:21:11Z

Ligue 1 club Nimes are among those teams who have sent their thoughts and prayers to those involved.

"Nimes would like to join in the thoughts towards Nantes and Cardiff during this period of concern. We're thinking of Emiliano Sala, those others who are missing and those close to them," they said.

'No distress call had been received'

2019-01-22T12:15:16Z

Guernsey harbour master David Barker told the Daily Mirror that no distress call was received last night.

'Let the good Lord bring you back to us' - Bakayoko

2019-01-22T12:04:15Z

"We are Emiliano Sala. Let the good Lord bring you back to us," Tiemoue Bakayoko, a former Ligue 1 player with Rennes and Monaco, tweeted.

'I don't think they're still alive'

2019-01-22T12:00:14Z

Channel Islands Air Search chief of operations John Fitzgerald is not confident about a positive outcome to the operation.

"I don't think that they are still alive," he told So Foot. "I don't think the coastguard do, either. We just don't know how it disappeared.

"[The plane] just completely vanished. There was no radio conversation."

'Still no trace of the aircraft'

2019-01-22T11:53:56Z

Latest from the Guernsey Police

Channel Islands Air Search confident of finding clues

2019-01-22T11:51:59Z

Speaking to the Jersey Evening Post, John Fitzgerald of the Channel Islands Air Search, has given this update:

“We were called out by Guernsey Coastguard at 8.30pm, just as the aircraft had dropped off the radar and we were over Alderney by about 9pm,” he said.

“We stayed there until midnight before we flew back to Guernsey to change over the crew and refuel.

“There was about 15 to 20 miles visibility so we could see quite a lot during the first search but the lifeboats found it quite difficult. That area is always quite rough but from 1,000 feet, we can see straight down. It was not that bad but at about 2 or 3 am wintry showers set in and the search was postponed. We went out again at 8am.

“I am sure something will be found eventually. The plane was flying at 2,000ft when it dropped off the radar so it could have flown for about five or six miles before touching down.

But whether it was a controlled ditching or if it dived in, we just do not know. If it was a controlled ditching, you would expect to find a life-raft but if it was uncontrolled I expect an oil slick and wreckage may be found.”

Was the right plane used?

2019-01-22T11:50:18Z

Sala's parents speak to the media

2019-01-22T11:43:52Z

“A friend told me, I did not know anything, no-one has called me, either from Cardiff or Nantes. I’m in Rosario, I’m desperate, I hope everything goes well,”Channel 5 News in Argentina has spoken to the player's parents.

“I last spoke to him on Sunday. He has only played in France and he was happy for this chance.”

His mother, Mercedes, added: “The plane is from the President of Cardiff City FC, they informed us that the plane had disappeared and that they were looking for it.”

Baysse: Thinking of his family

2019-01-22T11:32:52Z

Caen defender Paul Baysse, a former club-mate of Sala, has paid tribute to the striker.

"Very affected. Thinking of his family and those close to him," he said.

Sala's farewell to Nantes team-mates

2019-01-22T11:29:29Z

Sala had been back in Nantes to say goodbye to his former team-mates.

Sala 'loved by everyone' - Nantes president

2019-01-22T11:27:57Z

Nantes president Waldemar Kita has spoken of how Emiliano Sala was admired by everyone during his time with the club.

"He was a polite, kind and adorable boy, loved by everyone," he said. "I was not even aware that he was at back at Nantes... I am still hopeful that we will find him."

Nantes cancel Tuesday training

2019-01-22T11:23:05Z

Nantes have cancelled their training on Tuesday.

"The players arrived at the club this morning and the coach immediately took the decision to cancel the session. It's very hard for everyone," the club said in a statement to local press.

Garande pays tribute to Sala

2019-01-22T11:18:32Z

Former Caen boss Patrice Garande has paid a glowing tribute to Sala.

"I have been in front of the news all morning, I am waiting... I cannot bring myself to believe it, this is not possible. This boy made my life an absolute pleasure on & off the pitch for six months," he told Ouest France.

Aviation authority not drawn on failed take off reports

2019-01-22T11:11:25Z

Reports in France suggested the plane failed to take off on three or four occasions, but the aviation authority would not be drawn on these.

"I can't confirm this information, there will be an inquest as normal in this type of disappearance," Frederic Solano, deputy director of the DGAC, explained.

'Sala was in the plane that disappeared'

2019-01-22T11:08:02Z

Aviation authorities confirm striker is missing

"Emiliano Sala was in the plane that disappeared," the French aviation authorities (DGAC) have confirmed. 

Furthermore, they have revealed that the Piper PA46 left Nantes airport on Monday evening at 8:15pm and "disappeared from radar screens 15 minutes later, while in British waters".

"British search teams are looking, assisted by the French."

Sala's former clubs praying for him

2019-01-22T10:59:21Z

Niort and US Orleans, two of Emiliano Sala's former clubs, are praying that the situation is not as bad as feared.

"Tell us it's a joke, Emi. Everyone at Team Chamois is thinking of you," Niort posted on Twitter.

"Sad news this morning, all our thoughs are with those close to Emiliano Sala and those close to the pilot," Orleans have posted.

Nantes' Coupe de France match postponed

2019-01-22T10:55:34Z

Nantes' Coupe de France match against Entente SSG, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed until Sunday due to the concern over Sala.

Their Ligue 1 meeting against Saint-Etienne, which was slated for that day, will be rescheduled.

Cardiff 'very concerned' over Sala's safety

2019-01-22T10:49:20Z

“We are very concerned by the latest news that a light aircraft lost contact over the Channel last night," the club said in a statement. "We are awaiting confirmation before we can say anything further.

"We are very concerned for the safety of Emiliano Sala."

Police update

2019-01-22T10:48:10Z

They have since confirmed that their hunt is ongoing.

'No trace' of plane found

2019-01-22T10:47:22Z

Guernsey police reported at 8:30am (GMT) that no trace of the missing plane had been found.

Who was on board the plane?

2019-01-22T10:40:55Z

It is Goal's understanding that the only people on board the plane were Sala and the pilot, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Fears growing over Cardiff striker Sala

2019-01-22T10:28:46Z

Fears are growing over the safety of Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala.

The plane that the Argentine forward was reportedly travelling in went missing over the English Channel on Monday evening and efforts to locate it have thus far proven fruitless.