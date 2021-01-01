Live Blog

Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Tuchel still pushing for Rice deal & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Goal brings you all the latest news and transfer reports from Chelsea and our Blues correspondent Nizaar Kinsella

Updated
Comments (0)
Declan Rice West Ham 2020-21
Getty Images

Tuchel still pushing for Rice deal (Telegraph)

2021-05-23T07:20:00Z

The Blues boss is still keen on a deal for the West Ham midfielder

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants to revive the club's interest in signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to the Telegraph.

The Blues boss wants the England star, who could cost around £90 million, to strengthen his midfield - however a deal is only likely if they qualify for the Champions League.

Chelsea go into a three-way fight for the final two Champions League places today, with Liverpool and Leicester also in the running.