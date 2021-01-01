Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: West Ham want Abraham loan deal & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have signalled their intent to offer Armando Broja a new contract ahead of the new season.

The 19-year-old has 11 goals and three assists in 32 appearances in his maiden season in senior men's football with Vitesse.

Vitesse also reached the KNVB Cup final which they narrowly lost to Ajax and his side are on track to reach their goals of qualifying for Europe.

The Eredivisie side are keen on keeping Broja for another year after he extends his deal, but other offers are beginning to come in. Furthermore, it is unlikely that Thomas Tuchel will call him into his Chelsea first-team squad for next season.