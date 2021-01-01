Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Man City vs Club Brugge, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig vs PSG and all the action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

A massive game for Milan

2021-11-03T17:15:53Z

AC Milan are in must-win territory.

With zero points through three games, the Italian giants will need to begin their turnaround tonight agaisnt Porto, who sit level with Atletico Madrid on four points.

Liverpool, meanwhile, can go through with a win tonight. 

All to play for in Group D

2021-11-03T17:10:17Z

As things stand, Real Madrid are not top of their group as they're chasing... Sheriff?

The two sides are level on points with six each, with Inter just behind on four. Shakhtar, who have just one point, are certainly still in it.

Today's schedule

2021-11-03T17:03:06Z

It's all set to kickoff soon with the two early games as AC Milan host Porto while Real Madrid take on Shakhtar Donetsk.

The later kickoffs, meanwhile, are headlined by Liverpool's clash with Atletico Madrid and PSG's visit to RB Leipzig. Elsewhere, Mancehster City take on Club Brugge, Sporting CP face Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund host Ajax and Inter visit Cinderella side Sheriff. 

Welcome to Goal's matchday blog!

2021-11-03T17:02:15Z

Another day, another full slate of THE CHAMPIONSSSS.

We're back with another big day of Champions League games, which are set to begin in about 45 minutes or so. Goal will be here all day to provide you with updates and insight into what should be another fun one.