Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern Munich vs Villarreal in quarter-finals second legs

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Karim Benzema Real Madrid 2021-22
Getty Images

Up periscope!

2022-04-12T18:00:00.000Z

Bayern v Villarreal

Last but not least, Villarreal have revealed their XI for today's game in Munich.

History beckons for the Yellow Submarine, who have run with their Europea League triumph last season and not looked back.

Could they mount another mighty upset against Bayern Munich?

Blues into the fray

2022-04-12T17:55:00.000Z

Madrid v Chelsea

Hot on the heels in Germany, Chelsea have confirmed the XI who will take to the field in just over an hour against Real Madrid.

It is a big - a very big - night in Spain for Timo Werner up front. Thoughts, Blues fans? Can the visitors turn this one around with one of the all-time great European escapes?

Here comes Bavaria...

2022-04-12T17:50:00.000Z

Bayern v Villarreal

The lineup is in for our other hosts today too - Bayern Munich have confirmed their starting XI for their all-important clash with Villarreal.

Despite trailing by a goal, the hosts are surely favourites, no? Especially with Robert Lewandowski - Benzema's rival for the Ballon d'Or if there was one - up in front.

Let us know what you think - will this side turn it around for the Bundesliga champions?

Bayern

2022-04-12T17:45:00.000Z

Is Benzema the Ballon d'Or king?

2022-04-12T17:40:00.000Z

Madrid v Chelsea

So, Chelsea are in Madrid, which is good news - but Karim Benzema is too, which is less good news for the Blues.

You've got to imagine Thomas Tuchel would give a lot to have a forward in form as rich as the Frenchman, who looks to have shrugged off his controversial tag and truly stepped out of Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow at Santiago Bernabeu.

The latter is a bit of an unfair statement - he's always scored goals and won trophies, after all - but could this be the year he wins the Ballon d'Or? Former Blancos man Ronaldo - the other Ronaldo - certainly thinks so.

Villarreal

2022-04-12T17:35:00.000Z

Do you remember the first time?

2022-04-12T17:30:00.000Z

How fond are your memories, Champions League spotters? Can you recall what unfolded last Tuesday, or has the manic action of the weekend displaced it for quality value?

No matter - here's a handy reminder of what went down.

In Spain, Villarreal surprised everyone with the shock result of the round, edging out Bayern Munich 1-0 thanks to Arnaut Danjuma's eighth-minute finish - their only on-target shot of the game.

In England, defending champions Chelsea saw their attempt to claim consecutive crowns take a near-fatal blow as Real Madrid blew them away 3-1 with a Karim Benzema hat-trick. Thank goodness away goals are a thing of the past, eh?

Thomas Tuchel Chelsea Champions League 2021-22
Getty

The early bird...

2022-04-12T17:25:00.000Z

Madrid v Chelsea

...catches the team news?

Real Madrid are certainly eager to book their place if their lineup reveal is anything to go by - Los Blancos have already dropped their squad for today!

GOAL's newly minted Ballon d'Or Power Rankings leader Karim Benzema fronts up for the hosts, and he'll be looking to deliver a turn akin to the one that saw him run rampant at Stamford Bridge.

Here's how they'll line-up.

Today's order of play

2022-04-12T17:20:00.000Z

Eight remain - but by this time tomorrow, plus a few hours, only four will be left in the hat to be called European champions.

Three Spanish sides, three English teams, one German heavyweight and a sole Portuguese representative are all who stay standing - but two of them will be going home today.

Who do you think it will be? Today's order of play is as follows:

2000/15000: Bayern Munich v Villarreal
2000/15000: Real Madrid v Chelsea

(All times BST/EST)

Danjuma Villarreal
Getty Images

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-04-12T17:15:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!

But c'mon, who are we kidding? You're here for the juicy highlights of not one but two absolute monster clashes that will decide whcih pair of European giants make their way into the semi-finals of the game's biggest club competition, at least in the Northern Hemisphere.

So sit down, kick back and get ready to rock - it's Champions League quarter-final time!

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid
Getty Images