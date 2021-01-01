Champions League LIVE: Manchester City vs PSG, Liverpool vs Porto, Real Madrid also in action

Manchester City or PSG will qualify with a win tonight. A draw will also see both teams go through if Club Bruges fail to beat RB Leipzig in Group A's other game.

Liverpool are already through as Group B winners with Porto currently holding on to second place, one point ahead of Atletico Madrid. They could qualify tonight with a win should Milan beat Atletico.

It's also a scrap for second in Group C with Ajax already through. Borussia Dortmund face Sporting with both on six points. A win for Dortmund tonight will send them through courtesy of their better head-to-head record. Sporting will progress if they win by more than one goal.

Inter have qualified from Group D after beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0. If Real Madrid beat Sheriff Tiraspol they will join them, with the two sides playing each other in the final group game to decide who tops the group.