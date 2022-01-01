Champions League LIVE: Inter vs Liverpool & RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich in first leg of last-16 ties

Firmino and Salah strike late to hand Reds advantage

There goes the whistle too in Milan - and Liverpool have toppled Inter at San Siro once more!

There's no new legends to be written though - just a few well-known ones burnished a little more.

Robert Firmino's header and Mohamed Salah's strike, both in the final quarter-hour, sink the Serie A champions to put Jurgen Klopp's side on course for a quarter-final berth.

Drink it in, Reds fans!