Champions League LIVE: Club Brugge vs Man City, Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid and all the action

KO: Brugge v Man City
Besiktas v Sporting
The teams are out, the absolute banger of the Champions League anthem has been bellowed - and we are underway in our early kick-offs!
Brugge have proven frustrating already to their bigger rivals. Manchester City could have a fight on their hands today.
The kids are alright
Ajax v Dortmund
Haaland
Gravenberch
Bellingham
Timber
Malen
Antony
Ajax v Borussia Dortmund is wonderkid central
Should PSG regret letting Nkunku leave for Leipzig?
PSG v Leipzig
"I wish Paris Saint-Germain all the happiness in the world," Christopher Nkunku said in an interview with Onze Mondial in the summer of 2021.
He does not have any hard feelings towards the club that raised him, but he does not miss it either.
And as Nkunku prepares to step back on the Parc de Princes pitch for just the second time since leaving for RB Leipzig in 2019, the 23-year-old Frenchman could hardly be in better form
Belgian delights
Brugge v Man City
Manchester City have won five of their six European matches against Belgian opponents (L1). Their last match against a side from Belgium came in October 2003 against KSC Lokeren, a 1-0 away win in the UEFA Cup with a goal from Nicolas Anelka.
Salah or Suarez? Only one winner in Liverpool legends debate
Atletico v Liverpool
Rio Ferdinand was adamant when asked to compare Mohamed Salah and Luis Suarez, and why wouldn’t he be?
“I’d take Mo Salah,” insisted the former Manchester United and England defender. “What he’s done in the last four seasons, I think he’s immense."
The two are expected to spar tonight and ahead of that, Neil Jones has explained why there is only one winner as to who is a Liverpool legend. (Hint: it's not the one who has a track record of biting people.)
Not a happy house
Atletico v Liverpool
Atlético Madrid are winless in four home UEFA Champions League matches (D3 L1), their joint-longest run without a home win in the competition (also four in December 2009).
What next for Sterling amid Man City uncertainty?
Brugge v Man City
While there have been rumours and counter-rumours over the past month or so, Raheem Sterling certainly upped the ante on Thursday when he revealed that he would consider a move away from Manchester City if it offered the opportunity of more minutes on the pitch.
"If there was the option to go somewhere else for more game time, I would be open to it," Sterling said during an interview at the Financial Times Business of Sport US summit in New York. "Football is the most important thing to me."
The England international is back on the bench for this game and you can read more of our man Jonathan Smith's musings here as we build up to kick-off.
Team News: Besiktas v Sporting CP
📄 Sporting CP maçı ilk 11'imiz. 🦅#UCL | #BJKSCP pic.twitter.com/AtqUbGuW1f— Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) October 19, 2021
É este o nosso 1⃣1⃣ inicial para o jogo de hoje! 🦁#BJKSCP #LineUpSCP #DiaDeSporting #OndeVaiUmVãoTodos pic.twitter.com/qG3JiKSKmS— Sporting Clube de Portugal 🏆 (@Sporting_CP) October 19, 2021
Team News: Brugge v Man City
Grealish starts for visitors
Our team! 🔵⚫ #CLUMCI— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) October 19, 2021
Come oooon FCB! 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/VP92vD7mL2
🚨 TEAM NEWS IS IN! 🚨— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 19, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Mahrez, Grealish.
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer.#ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/LrUC6sDhYi
Today's order of play
Once more, the cream of the European crop dive into battle against each other, as the long road to next year's final continues to hot up. There has already been a fair number of shocks in this one - and there could be plenty more today. In order of play, we've got:
1745: Besiktas v Sporting CP
1745: Club Brugge v Manchester City
2000: Ajax v Borussia Dortmund
2000: Atletico Madrid v Liverpool
2000: Inter v Sheriff Tiraspol
2000: Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig
2000: Porto v Milan
2000: Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid
(All times BST)
