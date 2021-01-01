Champions League LIVE: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea vs Malmo, Manchester United vs Atalanta and all the action

It's still weird, isn't it?
Barcelona fans are still getting used to Lionel Messi not being there 🥺 pic.twitter.com/S810DFQSIJ— Goal (@goal) October 20, 2021
Time running out for Dembele?
Ousmane Dembele may not be in the Barca team today, but he is the subject of some news.
The French winger would be open to a move to Newcastle United at the end of his contract at Camp Nou, Goal has learned, with his current contract set to expire in June 2022.
Team news: RB Salzburg v Wolfsburg
Our starting 11 for this evening's @ChampionsLeague matchup against @RedBullSalzburg! #UCL #SALWOB #VfLWolfsburg 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IvSUeqMXoq— VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) October 20, 2021
Zeit für die Aufstellung! So spielen wir gegen Wolfsburg. #shinebright #SALWOB #UCL— FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) October 20, 2021
Team news: Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv
ALINEACIÓ #BarçaDynamo pic.twitter.com/ekbnoVkNGX— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) October 20, 2021
Dynamo starting line-up for the match against Barcelona! #BarcelonaDynamo (0:0) pic.twitter.com/jhhQFNcfwl— FC Dynamo English (@dynamokyiven) October 20, 2021
Meanwhile in the Europa League...
There is one Europa League match going on currently, as Leicester lead Spartak Moscow 3-2.
A five-goal thriller to start the day... a sign of things to come?
Today's schedule
We're about 45 minutes from kickoff on what should be another busy day of European football. Here's a breakdown of all the games and when they'll get going:
1745: Salzburg v Wolfsburg
1745: Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv
2000: Lille v Sevilla
2000: Zenit v Juventus
2000: Chelsea v Malmo
2000: Young Boys v Villarreal
2000: Benfica v Bayern Munich
2000: Manchester United v Atalanta
(All times BST)
