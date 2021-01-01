Live Blog

Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Man Utd, Barcelona, Real Madrid & more learn opponents

All the details from Thursday's draw ceremony, as Europe's biggest clubs find out who they'll play in the groups

Updated
Champions League draw
Who will win the UEFA awards? 🥇

2021-08-26T15:20:00Z

As well as the draw, UEFA will be crowning the winners of the individual awards today.

Chelsea duo Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are in the running for Player of the Year alongside Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Italy's Euro 2020 mastermind Robert Mancini is among the nominees for Coach of the Year along with Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola.

Could we see this group? 🔮 👀

2021-08-26T15:10:00Z

This is the sort of group that could happen 😳

Pot 1: Manchester City 

Pot 2: Paris Saint-Germain

Pot 3: Ajax

Pot 4: AC Milan

What do the seeding pots look like? 🔢

2021-08-26T15:00:00Z

Much permutation ⁉️

There are four seeding pots.

Pot 1️⃣  features the reigning champions Chelsea and Europa League winners Villarreal as well as the champions of the six highest-ranked associations.

Pots 2️⃣, 3️⃣, and 4️⃣  are then populated according to a club's UEFA coefficient rank.

You can see the seeding pots below.

NOTE:

- Teams from the same association cannot be drawn together.

Read more about the Champions League draw pots.

When is the draw? ⏰

2021-08-26T14:50:00Z

Set your reminder!

The Champions League group stage draw ceremony will begin at 5pm BST (12 noon ET).

Chelsea legends Branislav Ivanovic and Michael Essien will assist with the draw, continuing the tradition of having notable former players involved.

It's Champions League draw day! ⚽️

2021-08-26T14:45:00Z

So here it is, another Champions League group stage draw. 🎉

The qualification phase of the 2021-22 tournament is complete and we know which 32 teams will play in the groups.

But who will face off against who? 🤔

Goal will have all the details from the draw, which is being held in Istanbul, so stay tuned!